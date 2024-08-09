Rick Steves' Favorite Town In All Of Ireland Is A Coastal Paradise With Dramatic Views
The sweeping landscape, lively pub atmospheres, and friendly if enigmatic locals have long nourished Rick Steves' fascination with the Emerald Isle. It also probably doesn't hurt that it's one of the safest and most welcoming countries in Europe. Steves has praised many of the island nation's destinations over the years; however, one in particular has captured his heart. "Colorful little Dingle — my favorite town in all of Ireland — perches on Ireland's westernmost point," Steves shared on his website.
Dingle, or An Daingean in the local Gaelic language, embodies the qualities that Steves most admires about Ireland as a whole. Though the maritime town has less than 2,000 full-time residents, its potent blend of natural beauty, traditional practices, and modern conveniences continues to beguile travelers like Steves. In fact, over 1 million people visit the Dingle Peninsula each year, according to the Scottish Rural and Islands Transport Community.
The sea port and surrounding region are stand out features of Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, an iconic coastal road that spans more than 1,600 miles. "It's a scenically gorgeous area perfectly suited to long walks and bike rides, and it's dotted with fascinating remnants of prehistoric Ireland," Steves explained in an article about the Dingle Peninsula. "It feels remote, and it is — but its little main town...has everything you might need."
The timeless allure of Dingle town
Rows of brightly-colored buildings next to a boat-filled marina beckon visitors into the heart of Dingle. You'll find no shortage of accommodations to use as a base, with the options ranging from guesthouses and bed and breakfasts to hotels and a seemingly endless supply of vacation rentals. Reviewers appear particularly taken with Greenmount House, a family-operated, upscale B&B not far from the most happening parts of town that offers prime views of Dingle Bay.
By day, you'll discover plenty of shopping and good eats, including the beloved Murphy's Ice Cream, which serves flavors like brown bread, sea salt, and gin made from local dairy. (You can save money while tasting more food options by following Rick Steves' ordering recommendation.) Afraid of dining FOMO? Time your stay for early October to sample the extensive culinary delights on offer at the annual Dingle Food Festival.
Evenings in Dingle provide another strong dose of Irish culture: pubs and trad sessions. "The town's personality is also fueled by the steady nocturnal beat of Ireland's best traditional music scene," Rick Steves highlighted. "A session can be one of your great Irish experiences — when the chemistry is right, the atmosphere is spellbinding." Travelers have many lively pubs to choose from, with Foxy John's and Dick Mack's standing out as highly-rated mainstays.
Historical attractions and astounding scenery on Dingle Peninsula
While you could easily lose yourself in the sights, sounds, and tastes of Dingle town, a different kind of magic waits outside of its boundaries. Sand beaches, sheer cliffs buffeted by waves, and lush green hills make up the varied topography, much of which you will encounter on the well-traveled Slea Head Drive. Visitors can explore these natural wonders on their own or with the assistance of a local tour guide. Along the way, you may even recognize filming locations from "Star Wars."
Though Rick Steves appreciates the dramatic scenery of Dingle, he has lavished the region with praise for its archaeological significance on his website: "Cycling around the peninsula feels like a trip through an open-air museum; you'll see stone cottages, ancient churches, burial mounds, and standing stones — some older than the pyramids." He recommended a trip to Gallarus Oratory, a church likely constructed more than a millennium ago. Other notable historical attractions include the prehistoric Fahan Beehive Huts and the ruins of the 16th-century Minard Castle (only viewable from a distance).
If you have the time, round out your Dingle itinerary with a boat tour. These experiences come in multiple formats, such as cruising around Dingle Bay and wildlife-centered voyages. Alternatively, jump on a ferry to Great Blasket Island, an uninhabited space known for its great hiking, gray seals, and prominent place in Irish literature. For another unique European island getaway, Rick Steves recommends Svartsö, Sweden.