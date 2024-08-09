Rick Steves' Favorite Town In All Of Ireland Is A Coastal Paradise With Dramatic Views

The sweeping landscape, lively pub atmospheres, and friendly if enigmatic locals have long nourished Rick Steves' fascination with the Emerald Isle. It also probably doesn't hurt that it's one of the safest and most welcoming countries in Europe. Steves has praised many of the island nation's destinations over the years; however, one in particular has captured his heart. "Colorful little Dingle — my favorite town in all of Ireland — perches on Ireland's westernmost point," Steves shared on his website.

Advertisement

Dingle, or An Daingean in the local Gaelic language, embodies the qualities that Steves most admires about Ireland as a whole. Though the maritime town has less than 2,000 full-time residents, its potent blend of natural beauty, traditional practices, and modern conveniences continues to beguile travelers like Steves. In fact, over 1 million people visit the Dingle Peninsula each year, according to the Scottish Rural and Islands Transport Community.

The sea port and surrounding region are stand out features of Ireland's Wild Atlantic Way, an iconic coastal road that spans more than 1,600 miles. "It's a scenically gorgeous area perfectly suited to long walks and bike rides, and it's dotted with fascinating remnants of prehistoric Ireland," Steves explained in an article about the Dingle Peninsula. "It feels remote, and it is — but its little main town...has everything you might need."

Advertisement