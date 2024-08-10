This Underrated Seaside South American City Is So Much Like Barcelona With Fewer Crowds

When you see a picture of Valparaiso's hills covered in bright-colored houses it's hard not to do a double-take — wait a minute, is that a photo or a painting? The blocks of vivid, intense color have such an artful composition that it's hard to believe this view exists in reality and wasn't dreamed up by the mind of a painter. It's a cityscape that simply feels too beautiful and otherworldly to be true. You can avoid Barcelona's crowds with a trip to Valencia, but why not go one better and head for this South American destination dupe instead? After all, Valparaiso, or "Valpo," has been called the Barcelona of South America for its architectural beauty and bohemian vibes.

Advertisement

Throughout the Gold Rush era, Valparaiso was a thriving port town commonly called "little San Francisco" for the way its colorful Victorian buildings march straight up and down its steep hills (the city has 45 hills, each a neighborhood of its own). The opening of the Panama Canal in 1914 gutted the port business and sent the town into decline. Its revival in recent years has seen Valpo emerge as a vibrant UNESCO World Heritage Site and the culture capital of Chile, home to artists, poets, and musicians, with a little of its port town grit intact.