Is This Little-Known Hilly Region Italy's Prettiest Under-The-Radar Coastal Escape?

There were around 57.3 million visitors to Italy in 2023. While it hasn't reached the pre-pandemic height of 63.5 million in 2019, that's still a whole lot of tourists. Many will, of course, take some time to vacation in Rome with its iconic Trevi Fountain, Colosseum, and Forum, visit the incredibly well-preserved volcanic ruins of Pompeii, the fashionable Milan, or the romantic but slowly-sinking Venice. There is the Amalfi Coast, Capri, and Naples to enjoy as well, but if you're looking for something that isn't overrun by tourists, consider the region of Cilento, Italy. South of Naples, Cilento (pronounced Chee-len-to) sits in the subregion of Campania, and features places like the port city of Agropoli, the astonishing ruins of Paestum and Velia, the medieval hill town of Castellabate, complete with a castle to visit, and plenty of sandy beaches with clear water to swim in.

Advertisement

There are caves and grottos to explore, and a number of places that have a UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. This is also a great family-friendly area, without the nightlife you may be used to in other cities. You can get to several towns in the region from Naples by train, but this is one of those European areas where renting a car is a good idea. The best part of all of this is that Cilento isn't a popular area among foreign tourists at all.