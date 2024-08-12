Can You Actually Get A Free Upgrade On Your Flight When Traveling On Your Honeymoon?

Couples planning the big day have their work cut out for them, especially financially. If they're dreaming of a destination wedding, they'll need to budget meticulously, choose the perfect time of year to say "I do," and reserve hotel blocks for guests. And that's just the beginning. There's also the honeymoon to consider, and while some couples delay it, tradition dictates jetting off right after the wedding. You can't skimp too much either — this is supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip, after all. Some couples expect to score flight upgrades by playing the honeymoon card, but sadly, this trick doesn't work — or at least not anymore.

There are many so-called tips that people believe can help them snag free flight upgrades to first class, including dressing to impress, sweet-talking the staff, and broadcasting that they're honeymooners, but don't count on them to land you a business class seat. Airlines are in the business of making money, after all, and upgrading a couple to better seats just because they tied the knot doesn't exactly help the bottom line. And even if they have the capacity to upgrade passengers, they'd rather give them to their most loyal patrons. Travel expert Victoria Fricke, owner of the travel agency Vic's Vacations, backs this up. "Upgrades on flights are based entirely on status," she exclusively told Islands in an interview. "While celebrating a honeymoon is exciting, it's not a reason for an airline to give up valuable space in their higher seat categories."

