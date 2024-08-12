Can You Actually Get A Free Upgrade On Your Flight When Traveling On Your Honeymoon?
Couples planning the big day have their work cut out for them, especially financially. If they're dreaming of a destination wedding, they'll need to budget meticulously, choose the perfect time of year to say "I do," and reserve hotel blocks for guests. And that's just the beginning. There's also the honeymoon to consider, and while some couples delay it, tradition dictates jetting off right after the wedding. You can't skimp too much either — this is supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime trip, after all. Some couples expect to score flight upgrades by playing the honeymoon card, but sadly, this trick doesn't work — or at least not anymore.
There are many so-called tips that people believe can help them snag free flight upgrades to first class, including dressing to impress, sweet-talking the staff, and broadcasting that they're honeymooners, but don't count on them to land you a business class seat. Airlines are in the business of making money, after all, and upgrading a couple to better seats just because they tied the knot doesn't exactly help the bottom line. And even if they have the capacity to upgrade passengers, they'd rather give them to their most loyal patrons. Travel expert Victoria Fricke, owner of the travel agency Vic's Vacations, backs this up. "Upgrades on flights are based entirely on status," she exclusively told Islands in an interview. "While celebrating a honeymoon is exciting, it's not a reason for an airline to give up valuable space in their higher seat categories."
Being a newlywed is not part of the criteria for free upgrades
While it sure does sound sweet to receive a ticket upgrade for your honeymoon without spending a dime, it doesn't work that way. Victoria Fricke explained that airlines have a system in place when it comes to giving out those coveted upgrades, and they prioritize their frequent flyers.
"The typical client who is upgraded on a flight, is one who travels often with them," she told Islands. "I have status with United, which means I'm offered a complimentary upgrade typically at booking to a middle of the road seat. The day prior to or day of travel is where the magic happens and I might be notified of a first class upgrade. This is because I fly United and have miles with them and I have a United credit card giving me two ways to earn status."
In short, your best bet for a free upgrade is to fly often with a specific airline or have an airline-branded card that racks up points. Just don't rush to get one of these cards unless you're a regular jet-setter, per Fricke. "But if you find yourself traveling a few times a year and it's typically on one airline, it's worth looking into," she added. "Benefits included upgrades, waived checked luggage fees, lounge access, and more!"
It doesn't mean you can't get certain perks
You might not score a business-class seat on your honeymoon unless you pay out of pocket, but that doesn't mean you can't get some freebies by playing the honeymoon card. According to Victoria Fricke, mentioning your honeymoon to flight attendants might earn you a little treat — absolutely free of charge. "Don't hesitate to let the flight attendant know it's your honeymoon, they may be able to give you a beverage, but that's really as far as any comps go unless you have status," she told Islands.
Meanwhile, you might not even need to broadcast your honeymoon status — just being genuinely nice, thanking flight attendants, and making their day can work wonders. After all, flight attendants deal with some pretty awful things on the job, and asking for free upgrades isn't helping either.
Rich of humor social media account Two Guys on a Plane, who has been working as a flight attendant for years, agrees. "We all respond to people being nice to us, way better than anything else," he shared with Vox. "That's all very thoughtful and very much appreciated. But you know, when you have passengers who are just aware of everything going on around them, and nice to not only us but to other passengers, and you can see that happening, we're a lot more likely to move you into an exit row or maybe give you a free drink or something like that, if it's within our capability."