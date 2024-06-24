Tips For Choosing The Perfect Venue For Your Destination Wedding

After you've come to a consensus on the visual aspect of the wedding, your next decision will be when you want to hold it. September and October, for instance, are gorgeous months in many parts of the world — some believe they number among the best months for visiting Europe. In the Caribbean, though, September and October fall slap bang in the core of hurricane season. With wildly unpredictable weather, it may not be the best time of the year for your beach wedding, but that doesn't mean you can't have a wedding in the Caribbean during this annual weather episode. However, you might have to compromise on the specifics at the destination venue.

The choice might come down to whether you want an outdoor versus indoor venue, which could wholly depend on the weather and the time of the year you plan for. You might always have dreamt of a summer beach wedding in Mexico, with everyone really dressed up, for example. But did you consider that it's the hottest time of the year in certain parts of the country, and having everyone decked out in formal clothing in the sweltering sun will feel like torture? In that case, think about switching the ceremony to an indoor, air-conditioned setting, though still in Mexico. Or hold the ceremony early in the morning or late in the evening when the heat is less fierce.