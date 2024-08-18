This Underrated European City Offers A White Sand, Luxury Beach Vacation At A Low Cost
Are the Greek Islands a bit out of your budget this year? What if you could swap the whitewashed villages of Santorini for a destination that packs a similar punch for a fraction of the price? That's where Saranda comes in. Albania's seaside beauty offers the best of the Mediterranean for a bargain compared to ritzy destinations like Saint-Tropez or the Amalfi Coast.
Tucked along the Albanian Riviera, what was once a sleepy seaside village is now a small but thriving resort town. Boasting 300 days of sunshine a year, gorgeous beaches, and a unique culture that's unlike anywhere else in Europe, it's no wonder the expat population is increasing every year. Saranda might even remind some visitors of Greece. Corfu lies just across the sea, looming in the distance. The impressive ancient Greek site of Butrint, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also sits waiting to be discovered just 40 minutes down the road. But while Albania has a distinct mixture of Italian and Greek influence, it's still firmly Albanian.
"Underrated" and "inexpensive" are both great descriptives when paired with a luxury beach vacation. Considering that Saranda is starting to turn heads for those looking to sunbathe on stunning stretches of sand and swim in crystal-clear water, you might want to think about planning your Albanian beach vacation before everyone else beats you to it.
What is Saranda, Albania, known for?
With its white sand beaches, turquoise water, and an idyllic Mediterranean climate, Saranda offers everything you would expect from a stunning European beach destination. The largest city in southern Albania, Saranda's infrastructure has exploded in recent years, drawing in visitors from across Europe who are looking for beautiful stretches of sand on a dime.
At its core, Saranda is known for all things sand and surf. Everything from luxurious beach resorts to tiny strips of unknown coasts can be found in the vicinity. While Saranda itself certainly isn't a secluded island locale, it's not difficult to find more remote beaches nearby. Head to Kroreza, Aquarium, or Filikuri if what you crave is isolation. For those who want a resort vibe with all the amenities, Gjiri I Midhjeve is a vibrant seaside scene, while the nearby towns of Ksamil and Dhermi also have busy beaches with sun loungers and drinks aplenty.
Saranda is also a good base for exploring other European countries, like Greece, as ferries run straight from Saranda to the island of Corfu. The ferry to Corfu takes an average of 45 minutes, dropping visitors off at the island's largest city, Corfu Town. Once there, visitors can explore by hiking, renting a boat, or exploring gorgeous Greek beaches like Giali.
How much does it cost to vacation in Saranda, Albania?
Compared to the staggering prices of other European destinations along the Mediterranean Sea, Saranda is a bargain. Pristine beaches, delicious restaurants, and a relaxed pace of life — all on a shoestring? Sounds like paradise!
The hotel cost per night, mid-week in the high summer season, averages just $76 per night. Airbnb is also comparable at a mere $80 per night when searching under the same parameters. When you consider that just across the water, hotels are averaging $210 a night on Corfu, Saranda seems like even more of a steal. Foodies will also be delighted by the inexpensive bill at the end of their meal. For those on a budget, $10 per day is an easy budget to stick to, although you can certainly splash out more if you're looking to splurge. You can also enjoy a cheeky beer for as little as $1.15.
In terms of transportation, reaching Saranda can be a bit of a feat. Albania's transportation infrastructure has made leaps and bounds but still has a ways to go. There are very few trains in Albania, and none that connect the south to the capital. Buses, car rentals, or private transfers are generally the best option. Bus tickets from Albania's capital, Tirana, cost an average of $13, while a daily car rental averages about $50 per day.