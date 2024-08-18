This Underrated European City Offers A White Sand, Luxury Beach Vacation At A Low Cost

Are the Greek Islands a bit out of your budget this year? What if you could swap the whitewashed villages of Santorini for a destination that packs a similar punch for a fraction of the price? That's where Saranda comes in. Albania's seaside beauty offers the best of the Mediterranean for a bargain compared to ritzy destinations like Saint-Tropez or the Amalfi Coast.

Tucked along the Albanian Riviera, what was once a sleepy seaside village is now a small but thriving resort town. Boasting 300 days of sunshine a year, gorgeous beaches, and a unique culture that's unlike anywhere else in Europe, it's no wonder the expat population is increasing every year. Saranda might even remind some visitors of Greece. Corfu lies just across the sea, looming in the distance. The impressive ancient Greek site of Butrint, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also sits waiting to be discovered just 40 minutes down the road. But while Albania has a distinct mixture of Italian and Greek influence, it's still firmly Albanian.

"Underrated" and "inexpensive" are both great descriptives when paired with a luxury beach vacation. Considering that Saranda is starting to turn heads for those looking to sunbathe on stunning stretches of sand and swim in crystal-clear water, you might want to think about planning your Albanian beach vacation before everyone else beats you to it.

