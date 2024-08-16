This Historic State Park And Ghost Town Has The Coolest Temperatures In California

Visitors and locals love California for its sunshine and arid climate. Although the Golden State's ocean water is colder than in other destinations, the otherwise balmy conditions make up for this disparity. But despite popular belief, not all of California has perfect year-round weather. There are several places within the state that experience bone-chilling temperatures. The coldest place can be found at Bodie State Historic Park in Mono County. It's located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, not far from Mammoth Lakes and Yosemite National Park, which is known for its epic hikes with the best views.

Advertisement

Bodie is not your typical destination. Founded in 1859, the once-thriving gold mining town has been abandoned since the early 1940s, partly due to a fire that occurred in 1932. Since 1962, the ghost town has welcomed visitors who can view the site's 200 buildings, which, according to The National Trust for Historic Preservation, have been left as is. Some buildings are still furnished and have antique items strewn about. However, tourists should think twice about visiting Bodie during winter or spring.

Snow is a run-of-the-mill occurrence during these seasons. According to the California State Parks website, it's not uncommon for Bodie to receive 10 feet of snow. Moreover, sub-zero temperatures are also the norm. Speaking to ABC10 in 2019, California State Park ranger Joseph Jackson stated, "The coldest I have seen is -29 degrees Fahrenheit." Naturally, due to the weather, this job has its challenges.

Advertisement