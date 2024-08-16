This Historic State Park And Ghost Town Has The Coolest Temperatures In California
Visitors and locals love California for its sunshine and arid climate. Although the Golden State's ocean water is colder than in other destinations, the otherwise balmy conditions make up for this disparity. But despite popular belief, not all of California has perfect year-round weather. There are several places within the state that experience bone-chilling temperatures. The coldest place can be found at Bodie State Historic Park in Mono County. It's located in the Sierra Nevada Mountains, not far from Mammoth Lakes and Yosemite National Park, which is known for its epic hikes with the best views.
Bodie is not your typical destination. Founded in 1859, the once-thriving gold mining town has been abandoned since the early 1940s, partly due to a fire that occurred in 1932. Since 1962, the ghost town has welcomed visitors who can view the site's 200 buildings, which, according to The National Trust for Historic Preservation, have been left as is. Some buildings are still furnished and have antique items strewn about. However, tourists should think twice about visiting Bodie during winter or spring.
Snow is a run-of-the-mill occurrence during these seasons. According to the California State Parks website, it's not uncommon for Bodie to receive 10 feet of snow. Moreover, sub-zero temperatures are also the norm. Speaking to ABC10 in 2019, California State Park ranger Joseph Jackson stated, "The coldest I have seen is -29 degrees Fahrenheit." Naturally, due to the weather, this job has its challenges.
Park rangers have to deal with Bodie State Historic Park's hostile conditions
Bodie State Historic Park's reputation for freezing temperatures extends beyond California. For instance, in 1999 and 2000, Bodie was classified as the coldest destination in the contiguous United States, according to the Sierra Sun. Bodie also received this distinction in 2018. A not-so-fun fact is that W.S. Bodey, miner and founder of Bodie, froze to death in the area in 1859. That said, Bodie has an elevation of 8,375 feet. The higher the altitude of a destination, the more frigid the temperatures, due to the absence of air pressure.
Although Bodie is a ghost town, this does not mean it lacks residents. At least one California State Park Ranger can always be found on-site, even in the worst weather conditions. In a 2010 article for SFGATE, ranger Mark Langner emphasized how brutal Bodie can be. Langner said that even when it was snowing, work had to be done around the ghost town. As the publication notes, he used snowshoes or a snow tractor for transportation.
Similarly, Bodie Park Ranger Erica Hedlund told SFGATE in 2024, "When there is too much snow for vehicles, we have to take the Sno-Cat or snowmobiles in and out of town." She added, "In the past some employees have had to cross-country ski in and out." Despite Bodie's treacherous weather, the article states that the park rangers' accommodations lack insulation.
What you need to know about visiting Bodie State Historic Park
A trip to Bodie State Historic Park must be thoroughly planned. Four roads, including Highway 270, can lead visitors to Bodie. However, in the winter or spring, these roads can be inaccessible to vehicles. Speaking to SFGATE, Ranger Erica Hedlund warned against using Google Maps for this very reason. In fact, just like the rangers, you might even have to use snowshoes or other means to reach Bodie if conditions are too snowy. It's important to heed road closures; the last thing you want is to be caught in Bodie's arctic weather, especially in the winter.
As a result of the cold, Bodie does not have access to water or restrooms in the winter. If you can, opt to visit in the summer or fall when the weather is relatively mild and there's less chance of snow. Regardless, bring warm clothing, as temperatures can dip into the 30s and below. That said, Bodie does not sell food or gas. Therefore, pack whatever you might need — it is a ghost town, after all. Bodie charges a small admission fee and has seasonal hours. Overnight stays are not allowed. Lastly, be sure to check online for any information regarding road closures.
If you want to visit another ghost town, Chitina, Alaska, is an overlooked, quaint town that is the perfect gateway to the largest national park in America and the abandoned Kennecott Mine (also spelled Kennicott).