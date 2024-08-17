Hotel Room Too Hot? Here's The Sneaky Hack To Override That Thermostat

Hotels try their best to be your "home away from home," but truth be told, they're just not. Sure, you can cozy up and customize a few things, like using an item already in the room to sleep sounder or sweet-talking the concierge into fulfilling a couple of special requests, but there are certain limits. For instance, that plush hotel robe isn't yours to keep no matter how tempting it is to take it home, and you might struggle to find certain bathroom essentials that should have been there from the get-go. And let's not forget the often frustratingly fixed air conditioning settings that refuse to budge — unless you do a bit of tweaking to hack the system.

Unlike an Airbnb or Vrbo rental where you normally have the freedom to crank up the A/C to your heart's content, hotel air conditioning is often pre-calibrated to keep things "just right" — for the hotel, not you. If you're sweating it out or freezing under the covers, don't expect an easy fix on the A/C remote. While you can always try to ask the concierge to alter the settings for you, the good news is you can take matters into your own hands for an immediate fix. It might not be obvious right away, but with a of tinkering, you can make your room as cozy as you want. You can start by switching to AC's "VIP" mode.