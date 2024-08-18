Everchanging Landscapes Abound At This Underrated New York State Park On Lake Ontario's Shore

There are many ways to explore Chimney Bluffs State Park, depending on your preferences. Photographers flock to the Bluff Trail, a relatively narrow dirt path that meanders along the cliff's edge and offers close-up views of the rocks towering 150 feet above Lake Ontario. These views are especially mesmerizing in the winter as the spires become covered in frost and snow. Although dogs are welcome in the park on leash, walking your four-legged friend on the Bluff Trail is not recommended as it can be a safety hazard for both pets and hikers, given the close proximity to the cliff's edge. Be sure to wear appropriate clothing, especially footwear, and be mindful of the weather conditions before setting out on your hike.

There are a variety of other landscapes to experience at this gorgeous state park as well. The east side of the park has walking paths through lush forests that are especially beautiful in the autumn months. The west side has fields of grasses, shrubs, and low vegetation. Along the southern side of the park, near Garner Road, bird-watchers are likely to catch incredible sightings. The beach's shoreline is one of the park's main attractions, but it's important to note that the waters are unsupervised and not the safest place to swim. The shore is littered with round pebbles that resemble gems, brought over by the glaciers in Canada, as well as small bits of smooth glass that you can take home as a souvenir.

