Montana's Largest State Park Is A Wildly Underrated Gem Well Worthy Of National Status

Montana is filled with natural beauty and a sense of wilderness, something highly sought after in the modern world. It is home to nine national parks and 55 state parks. Of these, the most notable is Glacier National Park, known for its unmatched beauty in the form of meadows, valleys, lakes, and the awe-inspiring glaciers that tower over it all. With many tourists traveling to Montana to explore Glacier, other lesser-known locations are overlooked and underrated, especially those on the opposite side of Montana. One park in particular, despite its impressive size and expansive views, doesn't get the attention it deserves: Makoshika State Park.

Unlike Glacier's green valleys and lakes, this location is comprised of badland formations including tall, flat boulders, steep canyons, and spires reaching up to the sky. Visitors exploring this epic wilderness may be surprised that despite its historical, scientific, and natural significance, it isn't run by the National Park Service (NPS).

Makoshika doesn't have national status, but not because it was overlooked. Originally proposed as badlands, the site was first offered up to the NPS in 1938, but they declined the land. Montana was donated the property and turned it into a state-run area, which now covers nearly 12,000 acres. Thankfully, while there are some differences between state and national parks, the experiences are equally enjoyable when it comes to enjoying nature and experiencing the outdoors.

