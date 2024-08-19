The Breathtaking City That Feels Like Europe's San Francisco, According To Rick Steves

Portugal's sunny coastal capital Lisbon is known for its colorful old buildings, Gothic cathedral, and history as one of the great seafaring powers of Europe — so it may come as a surprise to hear that travel expert and acclaimed TV host Rick Steves has said that the city it most reminds him of is California's Golden City: San Francisco. While you won't find any castles in San Francisco (unless you count the Armory) there are some interesting similarities between these two ocean cities. As Steves explained on his website, Rick Steves' Europe, both Lisbon and San Francisco are known for fog, trolleys, and a long suspension bridge, and both cities have architecture and city planning that was largely shaped by a devastating earthquake in its past.

While being familiar with San Francisco won't help you know how to transfer from the Red Line to the Blue Line as soon as you hop off the plane in Lisbon, Steves makes a compelling argument for the similarities between the two — and he's not the only one who sees it. Believe it or not, plenty of travelers have noted the similarities between these two distant cities, from its geography and climate to its transportation and architecture.