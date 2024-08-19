One Of Arizona's Oldest Towns Has A Unique, Thriving Art Scene And Endless Outdoor Activities

Arizona is more than its frequently photographed mesmerizing natural wonders. An array of culturally rich towns can be found throughout the Grand Canyon State, including Tubac, in Santa Cruz County. Located in the Sonoran Desert, less than an hour from Tucson, this former Spanish colony (the first in the state) dates back to 1752. As such, it is considered to be one of the state's oldest towns. But Tubac has risen to prominence not for its age but rather for its artistic community. It's a mecca for creatives who come for its vast natural beauty, scenic mountain views, and more.

Advertisement

As one Tubac-based artist, Fred Collins, explained in USA TODAY's 10Best in 2018, "There's an energy around the mountains, and the sky – at sunrise or sunset or when lightning strikes during the rainy season – can be electric. That, coupled with all the desert creatures and plants that are trying to kill you, provides an endless supply of material." Visitors can immerse themselves in Tubac's art scene by visiting its several art galleries. This includes the Cobalt Fine Arts Gallery and the K Newby Gallery & Sculpture Garden, featuring everything from paintings to jewelry and furniture.

Tubac's environment is also suited for outdoor enthusiasts. Case in point: the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, which has three gorgeous golf courses. 18 holes and a golf cart are included with a tee time reservation. Additionally, hiking, birdwatching, and more are also offered at this Southern Arizona destination.

Advertisement