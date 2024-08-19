One Of Arizona's Oldest Towns Has A Unique, Thriving Art Scene And Endless Outdoor Activities
Arizona is more than its frequently photographed mesmerizing natural wonders. An array of culturally rich towns can be found throughout the Grand Canyon State, including Tubac, in Santa Cruz County. Located in the Sonoran Desert, less than an hour from Tucson, this former Spanish colony (the first in the state) dates back to 1752. As such, it is considered to be one of the state's oldest towns. But Tubac has risen to prominence not for its age but rather for its artistic community. It's a mecca for creatives who come for its vast natural beauty, scenic mountain views, and more.
As one Tubac-based artist, Fred Collins, explained in USA TODAY's 10Best in 2018, "There's an energy around the mountains, and the sky – at sunrise or sunset or when lightning strikes during the rainy season – can be electric. That, coupled with all the desert creatures and plants that are trying to kill you, provides an endless supply of material." Visitors can immerse themselves in Tubac's art scene by visiting its several art galleries. This includes the Cobalt Fine Arts Gallery and the K Newby Gallery & Sculpture Garden, featuring everything from paintings to jewelry and furniture.
Tubac's environment is also suited for outdoor enthusiasts. Case in point: the Tubac Golf Resort & Spa, which has three gorgeous golf courses. 18 holes and a golf cart are included with a tee time reservation. Additionally, hiking, birdwatching, and more are also offered at this Southern Arizona destination.
More outdoor and art-related fun in Tubac, Arizona
If you visit one place in Tubac, Arizona, let it be the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum. This 18th-century-era site, formerly a Spanish military fort, is home to exhibits pertaining to Arizona and Tubac's history. Relics, archaeological remnants, and more are on display in addition to eight gardens across 11 acres. Visitors can also hike a portion of the Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail. Also known as the Anza Trail, this section traverses the Santa Cruz River and is only four miles long.
The Anza Trail leads to the nearby Tumacácori National Historical Park in Tumacácori, and vice versa. Several reviewers on Tripadvisor describe it as an easy hike that includes historical information displayed on signs throughout, though one individual warned, "Be aware that there is no potable water between Tubac and Tumacácori." It's also worth noting that the Santa Cruz River provides some of the best bird-watching opportunities in the state. Notably, hawks and rose-throated becards (pictured) have been spotted in the area.
In addition to the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum, another must-visit location is the Tubac Center of the Arts, located a short walk away. It has several galleries as well as rotating exhibits. Both the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and Museum and the Tubac Center of the Arts have seasonal hours, but only the former charges an admission fee.
Plan your trip to Tubac, Arizona
Tubac, Arizona, is a destination that will have you engrossed in nature and art. If you want to explore this historical city, which is about two and a half hours away from Phoenix, the closest major airports are Tucson International Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. For accommodations, the previously mentioned Tubac Golf Resort & Spa provides rustic-style rooms and suites. It features an on-site restaurant, the Stables Ranch Grille, as well as a spa that offers various wellness treatments and an outdoor pool. Packages that include access to the resort's golf courses are available at the time of this writing.
Another option is the Tubac Country Inn, whose rooms ooze southwestern style design. It's located conveniently within walking distance of some of Tubac's best attractions, including the Cobalt Fine Arts Gallery, the Tubac Center of the Arts, and the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park, amongst others. For a delicious meal during your getaway, head to Elvira's Restaurant for Mexican-style entrees or Shelby's Bistro for pizza and wraps. Weather-wise, Tubac has a balmy year-round climate, though temperatures do drop dramatically at nighttime.
Visiting Tubac for its art scene? Consider planning a trip in February for the Tubac Festival of the Arts. This annual celebration showcases the creative community to its fullest. And if you're interested in another underrated Arizona destination, check out this gem with breathtaking desert scenery.