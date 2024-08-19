Oregon's Largest State Park Boasts The Most Majestic Waterfalls In The State

Silver Falls State Park is known as the crown jewel of Oregon's State Parks system, world-famous for its stunning Trail of Ten Falls. This 7.2-mile hike is like a greatest hits album by your favorite band: the spectacular numbers just keep coming, one right after the other. You think the tumbling waterfall you're walking behind can't possibly be topped, but then along comes another one that's just as memorable and photogenic. Is there such a thing as too much natural beauty?

Advertisement

Located within 9,000-acre Silver Falls State Park, the state's largest, the trail is a perfect loop that's steeped in this outdoorsy state's history. If seven miles sounds too long for you, there are many other ways to experience the best viewpoints, including a mile-ish loop to the South Falls and back, an accessible out-and-back gravel path leading to the base of Upper North Falls, and multiple shorter loop options.

Much like its midwestern counterparts, Gooseberry Falls State Park in Minnesota or Wallace Falls State Park in neighboring Washington, this park has something to offer year-round. Visit in the spring for thundering water flows or in the summer for dappled green sunlight and trails lined with bright red thimbleberries to snack on. Fall is when the vine maples put on a brilliant show in hues of red, orange, and gold, and winter snows turn the park into a magical fairyland as frozen waterfall mist forms a shimmering, crystalline kaleidoscope all around you (just watch your footing).

Advertisement