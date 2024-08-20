Why It's Not Quite As Uncommon As You Think For Planes To Land At The Wrong Airport

Have you ever been en route to the grocery store only to start daydreaming and eventually realize you went on "autopilot" and drove to work instead? It happens to all of us. But does it happen to airline pilots, too? Airplanes do sometimes land at the wrong airport, but it's not because the pilot is too busy thinking about which appetizer they're going to order at the Cheesecake Factory that night to land the plane in the right city.

To find out why planes land in the wrong places and how often, Islands spoke to Barbi, a veteran flight attendant who has more than earned her wings — and wisdom — with nearly forty years of experience flying for a major U.S. airline. So why, exactly, might your flight to Peoria end up landing in Poughkeepsie instead? "It's not by accident," Barbi tells us. "It's by design and necessity, and correctly called a diversion or reroute."

The reasons why Air Traffic Control (ATC) might divert a flight from its intended destination to another airport include issues like planes running too low on fuel to circle while waiting for a landing slot or environmental conditions, like major storms. But it's rarer than you might think. Barbi cites the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, telling us that "only 0.24 percent of all flights were diverted in 2023." Meanwhile, if you think turbulence and bad weather are increasing, that's not your imagination at all: many of those rougher flights are caused by climate change.

