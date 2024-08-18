The Disturbing Reason Many Flight Attendants Can't Have A Hotel Room On The First Floor
There are two main reasons why flight attendants shouldn't — or can't — have a hotel room on the first floor. The first is noise pollution. If a flight attendant stays on the first floor of a hotel, there is a greater chance of footfall, suitcase wheels, and loud voices disrupting their sleep, which can be dangerous in an occupation that requires staff to be well-rested and alert. (Fortunately, flight attendants have areas of the plane where they can sleep on long-haul flights.)
Flight attendant and TikTok user @cherdallas said she once mistook a nearby ice machine for someone banging on her hotel room door. "Those manage to be the loudest devices in a hotel... so if you see an ice machine outside your door, go to the front desk and ask to switch."
The second reason is personal safety. Flight attendants stay in many unfamiliar cities with little knowledge of the area, especially at the beginning of their careers. This brings adventure and excitement but also safety risks that are relevant not just to flight attendants but all solo female travelers, too.
What's the airline policy?
Airlines state their staff care measures and the millions of dollars they spend to realize those goals. For example, the hotel contract team at American Airlines reassures employees that their focus is on the "comfort, safety, and security of our crews." Standard industry practices involve booking hotel rooms above the first floor that open into secure interior hallways to minimize potential risks.
TikToker @cherdallas added disturbing insight to this rule, explaining that her contract did not allow her to stay in a first-floor hotel room because of "instances of creeps crawling through the window." While such contract stipulations are designed to prevent these security breaches, related concerns linger. A few years ago, the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA) reported a troubling increase in flight attendants being assigned hotel rooms with connecting doors. The union argued that this made attendants more vulnerable to unauthorized access and called for stricter booking policies.
Flight attendants' top tips
While horror stories are rare, they are not unheard of. Flight attendant Deanna Castro wrote that someone broke into her room while she was showering. The door was unlatched — a rare oversight — and the intruder ransacked the room and searched her bag for valuables.
Alas, Deanna knows colleagues who have experienced far worse, and that is why flight attendants are quick to share numerous common sense tips with new recruits. For example, never say your room number out loud because you never know who is listening and who may break into your room.
Furthermore, don't share the name of your hotel on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, or any other social media platform — not while you're still there, anyway. This is just one of many safety tips for solo female travelers, but is valuable for all travelers to be aware of. You never know the kinds of nefarious characters that may take interest in your overnight stay, especially if you have open privacy settings. In any case, you should always be mindful of posting your trip information on social media.