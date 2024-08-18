The Disturbing Reason Many Flight Attendants Can't Have A Hotel Room On The First Floor

There are two main reasons why flight attendants shouldn't — or can't — have a hotel room on the first floor. The first is noise pollution. If a flight attendant stays on the first floor of a hotel, there is a greater chance of footfall, suitcase wheels, and loud voices disrupting their sleep, which can be dangerous in an occupation that requires staff to be well-rested and alert. (Fortunately, flight attendants have areas of the plane where they can sleep on long-haul flights.)

Flight attendant and TikTok user @cherdallas said she once mistook a nearby ice machine for someone banging on her hotel room door. "Those manage to be the loudest devices in a hotel... so if you see an ice machine outside your door, go to the front desk and ask to switch."

The second reason is personal safety. Flight attendants stay in many unfamiliar cities with little knowledge of the area, especially at the beginning of their careers. This brings adventure and excitement but also safety risks that are relevant not just to flight attendants but all solo female travelers, too.