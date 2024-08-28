The Crucial Thing Parents With A Baby Forget To Bring On A Plane, Per A Flight Attendant
Flying with kids might sound like a nightmare, but only if you're not packing the right tricks up your sleeve. Want to make it more bearable? You'll be doing yourself (and your kid) a favor if you know the best time to board, how to breeze through TSA with the whole family, and the secret trick to getting your toddler to fall asleep easier. But here's the thing: while parents go all out prepping for their little ones, they often forget another important person onboard — themselves. Pro tip from a seasoned flight attendant: If you're flying with your baby, don't forget to bring a spare outfit for yourself, because, well, accidents happen.
Traveling with older kids who are easily hypnotized by an iPad is one thing, as is accompanying teens who can keep themselves preoccupied with TikTok, but an infant? That's setting yourself up for a challenge. Sure, they might sleep through most of the flight — so definitely snag that bulkhead seat on the plane for easy bassinet access — but keep in mind that they're also miniature mess machines. You've likely packed an entire wardrobe for the baby to last them days, but bring at least an extra shirt for yourself, too. Trust us (and the flight attendant) when we say that the last thing you want is to disembark and navigate a chaotic airport drenched in baby vomit.
Bringing a change of clothes for yourself is a must
Car seat? Check. Spare diapers? Check. A bottle of milk and a pacifier? Check and check. Christie Poulton, a flight attendant with nearly two decades of experience, insists that backup clothes must be a part of your travel checklist as well. "Most people remember to bring extra clothing for the baby but you'll need some too if there is a major diaper accident or vomiting," she shared with Reader's Digest, adding that for carry-ons, make sure to just bring a single bag. "It also helps to consolidate your belongings into one diaper bag so you are not fumbling with a whole mess of bags."
Backing this up is a user on the sub-Reddit r/NewParents, who pointed out that a spare outfit isn't just for vomit or a blowout — it's also for when you get sweaty mid-flight. Planes may be notorious for having chilly cabins, but some parts of them can practically rival a sauna. "Baby wearing is smart if your baby likes to be worn. The plane can get hot so make sure to dress yourself and baby in natural fibers/breathable clothing," they advised. "I wore my son on flight and we both sweat so much, twas gross." In short, having a clothing change in tow can also save you from arriving at your destination covered in your own (and your infant's) sweat.
Remember that you don't have to bring half your house with you
Aside from packing that spare outfit for yourself, it's also worth keeping in mind that the trip is temporary, and you don't need to bring half your house with you. Yes, your baby's needs can be unpredictable, and it's better to be over-prepared than caught off guard, but know that you can always buy some essentials at your destination. It's not the end of the world if you don't pack every single item your baby owns.
"You don't need to stuff everything into your suitcase. Buy some of your diapers and snacks at your destination," parent Jocelyn Newman told NPR. "See if you can borrow or rent large, bulky items like car seats or travel cribs from Facebook Marketplace or your hotel or Airbnb."
And if things go sideways mid-flight, don't hesitate to ask for help. Even if you've read every parenting book cover to cover, nothing can fully prepare you for every curveball your child might throw at you. Robin Mermelstein, a flight attendant and mom of three, told People that the cabin crew is there to back you up with whatever it is that needs dealing with. "If the mom or dad has to go to the bathroom, we can watch the kids," she told the outlet. "I'll hold the baby, walk around with the baby or whatever while you take a minute." You're no less of a parent for asking for an extra hand. Remember, help is just an aisle away.