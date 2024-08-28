The Crucial Thing Parents With A Baby Forget To Bring On A Plane, Per A Flight Attendant

Flying with kids might sound like a nightmare, but only if you're not packing the right tricks up your sleeve. Want to make it more bearable? You'll be doing yourself (and your kid) a favor if you know the best time to board, how to breeze through TSA with the whole family, and the secret trick to getting your toddler to fall asleep easier. But here's the thing: while parents go all out prepping for their little ones, they often forget another important person onboard — themselves. Pro tip from a seasoned flight attendant: If you're flying with your baby, don't forget to bring a spare outfit for yourself, because, well, accidents happen.

Advertisement

Traveling with older kids who are easily hypnotized by an iPad is one thing, as is accompanying teens who can keep themselves preoccupied with TikTok, but an infant? That's setting yourself up for a challenge. Sure, they might sleep through most of the flight — so definitely snag that bulkhead seat on the plane for easy bassinet access — but keep in mind that they're also miniature mess machines. You've likely packed an entire wardrobe for the baby to last them days, but bring at least an extra shirt for yourself, too. Trust us (and the flight attendant) when we say that the last thing you want is to disembark and navigate a chaotic airport drenched in baby vomit.