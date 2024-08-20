Enjoy Unparalleled Mountain Views And Sandy, Secluded Beaches At This California State Park

In a state with an embarrassing wealth of national park treasures, the central coast of California boasts a hidden gem in Montaña de Oro State Park. The park sits between San Luis Obispo and the wild cliffs and crags of the Pacific coast only 15 miles west. It can be reached by driving west on Los Osos Valley Road until it turns into Pecho Valley Road, which leads you into the park. As one of California's largest state parks, the spread of Montaña de Oro, between population centers of Pismo Beach and Morro Bay, offers an abundance of beautiful solitude.

Along 7 miles of shoreline, sandy beaches and shallow coves are interrupted by slanted layers of fossilized mudstone deposits. These time-worn rocks create miniature islands, layered archways, and tide pools that are sized for privacy. For those with action on their minds, the park offers some great coastal California hiking trails as well as mountain biking paths, campgrounds, and horse trails criss-crossing the 8,000-acre park. The most intrepid mountaineers can reach an elevation of 1,347 feet at the Valencia Peak, where the springtime's yellow wildflowers make good on the park's Spanish namesake, the "Mountain of Gold."