Relax In These Hidden Hot Springs In Tuscany For Ultimate Relaxation In Bright-Blue Waters

Whether you're a dedicated Tuscan wine lover, culture hound, or a pilgrim to Rick Steves' favorite underrated Italian destination, everyone has time for an afternoon soak in some hot springs. Mineral-rich mud and hot water from a thermal spring form an area known as Fosso Bianco, and it's the perfect place to unwind. Best of all, it's absolutely free.

Nestled in the southern Tuscan town of Bagni San Filippo, you can take a quick hike there through the woods from the road, Via Fosso Bianco. The water swells from rocks, flowing down and eventually with the water from the river. In town, a spa called Terme San Filippo harnesses the same springs for its own mineral treatment facilities and skin care products. The spa also offers a thermal-fed swimming pool, which is open to the public from March until October from 8:30 a.m. seven days a week, closing at 7 p.m. Wednesday to Monday and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays.

While the spa charges a €12 entry on weekdays and €14 on weekends, you can enjoy a piece of the steamy (albeit smelly) sulfur waters in their natural environment for free. Bring your water shoes, as stones can be rough or slippery. From any of the hotels in town, it's an easy sub-10-minute hike into the forest to reach the springs. While Saturnia's hot springs have captured the eye of many more Tuscan visitors, Bagni San Filippo's hot springs are still a relatively secret spot, mostly frequently by locals.

