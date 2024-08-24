Can You Still Fly With A Small Tear In Your Passport?

When you get to immigration after a 30-hour flight from New York to Tasmania, the last thing you want to say to a customs agent is, "My dog ate my passport." But what if Marmaduke really did sink his canines into a corner of it the night before the big trip? Can you still fly with a tear, and if so, how big of one?

According to the U.S. State Department, reasons for replacing a damaged passport include: "water damage; a significant tear; unofficial markings on the datapage; missing visa pages (torn out); a hole punch." This still leaves us with one burning, unanswered question: What constitutes a "significant" tear? Your guess is as good as ours, but it will ultimately be up to the individual customs agent, who might be having a bad day — maybe their dog ate their passport that morning — so replace it if you can.

It's best to apply for a passport nine months in advance. But if your flight is tomorrow and it's just a small tear, can you still travel? Probably. One Redditor reported successfully flying to Vietnam and India on a passport with a small tear where her dog had chewed on the corner (yep, it really does happen). But whatever you do, don't attempt to make any repairs, as that invalidates it immediately.

