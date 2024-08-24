The Unavoidable Structure You Should Prepare To Run Into While Visiting European Sites

We often have idealized visions of how a planned trip to Europe will go. It tends to somehow involve quick and easy flights, visits to attractions in which we're the only ones there, and seeing historical monuments and landmarks that are as pristine as the day they were built. Of course, this is rarely the case, but that's certainly no reason to avoid taking your vacation. But outside of delays and crowds, perhaps the most common obstacle you're likely to encounter while sightseeing is also one we tend to forget about the most: scaffolding.

Advertisement

It's perhaps the most seemingly omnipresent structure around the world and can be equally frustrating to both tourists and locals alike. While it seems like historic buildings are everlasting and indestructible, the reality is they are extremely old and are therefore in constant need of repair and restoration. And, unfortunately, that required upkeep is often not going to wait until after your journey.