Greece's Third-Largest Island Is An Under-The-Radar Paradise Full Of Uncrowded Beaches
It's hard to get more mythical than Greece — literally. You don't get dramatic tales about the gods without the real-life setting for their deeds (and misdeeds). This world-renowned cultural gravity is just one of the reasons why, according to figures compiled by Road Genius, more than 34 million people visited the country in 2023.
And chances are that if you're visiting Greece, you're planning on heading to one of the country's 6,000 islands. Even if you're going to try your hand at avoiding the crowds on Greece's popular Mykonos island, consider taking a good, long look at Lesbos. The country's third-largest (and comparatively uncrowded) island is located in the northern Aegean Sea and was formed around 20 million years ago by a massive volcanic eruption that sunk the land mass connecting it to Asia Minor below the waves.
That dynamic origin story can be seen in the island's geography: two large gulfs carve chunks out of the island's perimeter, and Mount Lepetymnos and Mount Olympus dominate the landscape. The birthplace of the ancient poet Sappho and renowned for its ouzo production, Lesbos is home to a vibrant, rich cultural heritage. And, given its relatively far-out position from the Greek mainland, Lesbos is just the thing for visitors looking to explore Greek landscape and culture without being overwhelmed by summer crowds.
Discover Lesbos' uncrowded beaches and natural wonders
Lesbos is home to one of the most important geological sites on the planet: the Petrified Forest of Lesbos. Part of the Lesbos Island UNESCO Global Geopark, the forest is a natural heritage site featuring fossilized tree trunks spread across an area of 15,000 hectares (nearly 60 square miles). The site was formed due to the island's history of volcanic activity, which blanketed the forest in ash and slowly turned it to stone. The forest, along with the Natural History Museum of the Lesbos Petrified Forest, is located in Sigri, a small town on the western edge of the island.
But if you're simply interested in getting your swim on away from the crowds, Sigri happens to be a five-minute drive from the out-of-the-way Skala Passatempo Beach and Limena Beach. Both are set in wide bays featuring clear water and a distinct lack of crowds — even at the height of tourist season. As they're both a solid two-hour drive from the ferry port in Mytilene, Lesbos' biggest city, the beaches are about as quiet as it gets.
But if you really want a dreamy, untouched spot for a swim and a sunset, head to Paralia Makara Beach. Located at the entrance to the Kalloni Gulf, Paralia Makara is a low, wide, and stony bay backed by shrubs and fields. Its removed location (and the single dirt road leading down to the beach) means you'll likely have the place to yourself.
Explore the rich culture and heritage of Lesbos
Lesbos is more than its impressive natural setting, featuring several archaeological sites, including the ancient theater of Mytilene. A short drive from the city's ferry terminal, the theater dates to the early Hellenistic period and is said to have had the capacity to hold 10,000 spectators, a reminder that Greece's best ancient sites are underrated and not in Athens. Also in town is the New Archaeological Museum of Mytilene, which displays artifacts and frescoes from Hellenistic and Roman times. And be sure to check out Mytilene Castle, which overlooks the city. The castle underwent three distinct construction phases throughout its history: Byzantine, Genoan, and Ottoman, making it a history lover's dream.
Culture connoisseurs willing to drive to Napi, a small town in the island's center, will find the Napi Archaeological and Folklore Collection. Built into the ground floor of an elementary school, the building was constructed in 1926 to store the town's many cultural artifacts. Here, two halls highlight the island's folk traditions by displaying traditional costumes, furniture, and agricultural tools.
Food and drink lovers should also make note of the island's annual summer Ouzo Fest, a celebration of the traditional Greek drink featuring over 40 ouzo brands, live music, and food tastings. Altogether, Lesbos offers the best of the Greek island experience without the stress of the country's more well-known locations, making it one of the best destinations in Greece you can't skip on your trip.