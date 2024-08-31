Greece's Third-Largest Island Is An Under-The-Radar Paradise Full Of Uncrowded Beaches

It's hard to get more mythical than Greece — literally. You don't get dramatic tales about the gods without the real-life setting for their deeds (and misdeeds). This world-renowned cultural gravity is just one of the reasons why, according to figures compiled by Road Genius, more than 34 million people visited the country in 2023.

Advertisement

And chances are that if you're visiting Greece, you're planning on heading to one of the country's 6,000 islands. Even if you're going to try your hand at avoiding the crowds on Greece's popular Mykonos island, consider taking a good, long look at Lesbos. The country's third-largest (and comparatively uncrowded) island is located in the northern Aegean Sea and was formed around 20 million years ago by a massive volcanic eruption that sunk the land mass connecting it to Asia Minor below the waves.

That dynamic origin story can be seen in the island's geography: two large gulfs carve chunks out of the island's perimeter, and Mount Lepetymnos and Mount Olympus dominate the landscape. The birthplace of the ancient poet Sappho and renowned for its ouzo production, Lesbos is home to a vibrant, rich cultural heritage. And, given its relatively far-out position from the Greek mainland, Lesbos is just the thing for visitors looking to explore Greek landscape and culture without being overwhelmed by summer crowds.

Advertisement