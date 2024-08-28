Relax In One Of Utah's Most Beautiful, Bright-Blue Waterfall Swimming Holes

As a state with five national parks and plenty of beautiful and varied natural scenery, it makes sense why Utah is so popular amongst travelers. While one of the best ways to see the entire state is to hit all five national parks in one unforgettable road trip, you may want to also stray a little off the beaten path and check out some of the less-popular but equally-beautiful areas of the Beehive State. For example, you could head to Utah's Antelope Island for uncrowded beaches and incredible wildlife or even visit America's only pink salt lake. Furthermore, you could even head to some of Utah's gorgeous swimming holes like the one at the Fifth Water Waterfalls and Hot Spring.

Located about an hour and 15 minutes south of Salt Lake City, the Fifth Water Waterfalls and Hot Springs has three beautiful waterfalls that each have bright-blue swimming holes at the bottom. These swimming holes are particularly special because they are also natural hot springs. While the main waterfall has the largest swimming hole, the second waterfall is considered the most photogenic with a multi-tiered waterfall and multiple thermal pools to choose from. Each of the pools is fed by both the hot springs and the Fifth Water Creek meaning that you can move around in the pools or change pools to find the water temperature that is perfect for you — whether that is super hot or just a little warm.

