Will You Get Flagged For Taking A Vape Through TSA Security?
Going through the TSA is always a nerve-wracking experience, regardless of whether or not you have TSA PreCheck. With security scrutinizing every little thing, it's hard not to obsess over what you're packing, because the last thing you want is to be pulled aside for an additional round of screening and risk missing your flight. The trickiest part? Deciding what to pack in your carry-on when some of your items straddle the line between acceptable and banned, like an e-cigarette or vape. The good news is that, while you definitely can't light up on the plane, you can bring your vape without worrying about getting flagged by a cranky TSA agent.
There's no overstating the fact that TSA regulations are confusing, with some rules making you scratch your head. For example, you can bring ice in your carry-on — yes, frozen water is allowed — but a jar of peanut butter over 100ml? That's off-limits because it's a spread. And while hand-carrying antlers is perfectly fine (because, sure, who doesn't travel with those?), your trusty Swiss Army knife is a big no-no. When it comes to vapes, though, you're golden as long as they're in your personal bag or pocket. In fact, the TSA would much rather you keep it on you instead of chucking it in your checked luggage. The same goes for e-pipes, e-hookahs, e-cigars (yes, those are a thing), and other electronic smoking devices.
Vapes are allowed to be brought on board
Now, let's not get carried away. Just because you can bring your vape on board doesn't mean you can haul your entire collection. The TSA has some fine print you need to pay attention to. For devices with a built-in lithium-ion battery, the Watt-hour rating can't go over 100 Wh. And if your vape runs on a lithium metal battery, you're capped at 2 grams of lithium content.
What's more, the number of vapes you can bring is at the airline's discretion, so you'll want to check with them before you pack your bags. For example, top U.S. airlines like American Airlines, Delta, and United don't exactly have a clear-cut limit posted online, but they do want you to make sure your devices are stored properly to avoid any accidental power-ups. Charging your vape is not permitted, either, FYI.
And don't even think about sneaking a puff mid-flight. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is crystal clear about this. "FAA regulations prohibit smoking, including the use of electronic cigarettes, on board airliners," an FAA spokesperson told Newsweek. "Passengers who violate federal vaping laws could face fines up to $1,771." As for spare vape liquid, it's not exempt from the infamous 3-1-1 TSA rule. Remember to keep it under 100ml (3.4 oz), in a clear container, inside a quart-sized pouch, and take it out of your bag when you go through security. Basic stuff, but still worth a reminder.
But never pack it inside a check-in luggage or bag inside the overhead bin
Besides smoking and charging your vape on a plane, which, might we reiterate, are huge no-nos, one thing you absolutely can't do is toss it in your checked luggage. Why? Because vapes can spark fires mid-flight thanks to air pressure changes, and U.S. Federal Law is pretty clear on this — doing so could land you up to five years in prison and a fine as steep as $250,000. Seriously, it's just not worth the risk.
And while you're at it, avoid stashing your vape in the overhead bin. In March 2023, a Spirit Airlines flight had to make an emergency landing because a vape stored in the overhead compartment caught fire. "What it was, was a battery-powered vape tied to a battery charging inside the compartment. ... And it ignited a piece of luggage next to it," passenger and retired New York firefighter Rocco Chierichella, who was on that very flight, shared with The Independent. Unfortunately, this isn't even a one-off incident. The FAA has a laundry list of cases where vaping devices have caused "thermal events," aka fires, on planes.
To steer clear of disaster, make sure you store your vape properly and keep it where you can see it. Your best bet? Keep it in your pocket or a bag that's easy to access. As Eric Soule, an East Carolina University professor who studies e-cigarettes and public health, told The Washington Post, "People need to know where their e-cigarettes are at all times."