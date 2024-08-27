Will You Get Flagged For Taking A Vape Through TSA Security?

Going through the TSA is always a nerve-wracking experience, regardless of whether or not you have TSA PreCheck. With security scrutinizing every little thing, it's hard not to obsess over what you're packing, because the last thing you want is to be pulled aside for an additional round of screening and risk missing your flight. The trickiest part? Deciding what to pack in your carry-on when some of your items straddle the line between acceptable and banned, like an e-cigarette or vape. The good news is that, while you definitely can't light up on the plane, you can bring your vape without worrying about getting flagged by a cranky TSA agent.

Advertisement

There's no overstating the fact that TSA regulations are confusing, with some rules making you scratch your head. For example, you can bring ice in your carry-on — yes, frozen water is allowed — but a jar of peanut butter over 100ml? That's off-limits because it's a spread. And while hand-carrying antlers is perfectly fine (because, sure, who doesn't travel with those?), your trusty Swiss Army knife is a big no-no. When it comes to vapes, though, you're golden as long as they're in your personal bag or pocket. In fact, the TSA would much rather you keep it on you instead of chucking it in your checked luggage. The same goes for e-pipes, e-hookahs, e-cigars (yes, those are a thing), and other electronic smoking devices.

Advertisement