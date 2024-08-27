Visit One Of California's Best Coastal Towns For A Less-Crowded Beach Vacation On A Budget
"Budget" and "California" rarely feature in the same sentence. The Golden State has the fourth highest cost of living in the United States and 12 of the 20 most expensive cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Santa Barbara, the ultra-rich enclave on California's central coast.
About 40 miles south of Santa Barbara, past Summerland, Carpinteria, and Ventura, is one of California's overlooked beach cities, Oxnard. The cost of living here is not what many Americans would call cheap — it's 54% higher than the national average, according to BestPlaces — but Oxnard still provides a considerably better value than Santa Barbara, where house prices are 351% above the national average. It's also about 16% cheaper to live there than in the nearby inland city of Thousand Oaks.
All in all, Oxnard provides the California lifestyle for less money than just about anywhere on the central coast. There are beaches, water sports, wildlife, and plenty of local refreshments and libations, including Casa Agria Specialty Ales, Red Tandem Brewery, and several wine cellars in Heritage Square, the core of Oxnard's historic downtown area.
Budget beach life with more locals than tourists
Oxnard has over seven miles of sandy shorelines split into several distinct beaches. The southernmost is Silver Strand, wedged between the inlet to Channel Islands Harbor to the north and Port Hueneme Naval Base to the south. The Strand is a favorite among locals who enjoy the sparse crowds year-round owing to the beach being awkwardly located for freeway visitors.
Just north of the Channel Islands Harbor inlet is Hollywood Beach, a large relaxing stretch where Clark Gable once lived. The dog-friendly beach is inviting throughout the year, although the surf is best in winter. For refreshments, check out Moqueca Brazilian Cuisine, Rudder Room, and Hollywood Beach Cafe, the latter of which specializes in grilled fish.
The next stop is Oxnard Beach Park, twice ranked the best beach not just in California but on the entire West Coast. The beach has sand dunes, palm trees, footpaths, bike paths, barbecues, playgrounds, and sweeping views of Channel Island National Park. Oxnard's extensive beachfront has everything you'd expect from the West Coast, only with lower prices and smaller crowds than most other California beach areas.
Heritage, sun and Golden State produce
There's plenty of things to do, food to eat, and drinks to enjoy after a day at the beach in Oxnard. If you're heading downtown, stop at Red Tandem Brewery for a rotating list of international beer, including Oktoberfest Marzen, Beglian dubbel, and SoCal stout.
For even more craft beer, head east to Del Norte Boulevard, where you'll find Casa Agria, a boutique brewery known for its specialty ales and tasty food trucks serving BBQ, tacos, pizzas, and other beer-complementing dishes. Just around the corner from Casa Agria, you'll find Herzog Wine Cellars, a sprawling complex serving the best of Sonoma, Lake County, Paso Robles, and the iconic Napa Valley. There's also a dining room on the premises, serving elegant meals prepared with specific wine pairings.
Back west in the center of town is Heritage Square, a collection of historic homes and buildings dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Over the last 40 years, Heritage Square has been meticulously restored into a community hub host to restaurants, businesses, and summer concerts.