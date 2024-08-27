Visit One Of California's Best Coastal Towns For A Less-Crowded Beach Vacation On A Budget

"Budget" and "California" rarely feature in the same sentence. The Golden State has the fourth highest cost of living in the United States and 12 of the 20 most expensive cities, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Santa Barbara, the ultra-rich enclave on California's central coast.

About 40 miles south of Santa Barbara, past Summerland, Carpinteria, and Ventura, is one of California's overlooked beach cities, Oxnard. The cost of living here is not what many Americans would call cheap — it's 54% higher than the national average, according to BestPlaces — but Oxnard still provides a considerably better value than Santa Barbara, where house prices are 351% above the national average. It's also about 16% cheaper to live there than in the nearby inland city of Thousand Oaks.

All in all, Oxnard provides the California lifestyle for less money than just about anywhere on the central coast. There are beaches, water sports, wildlife, and plenty of local refreshments and libations, including Casa Agria Specialty Ales, Red Tandem Brewery, and several wine cellars in Heritage Square, the core of Oxnard's historic downtown area.

