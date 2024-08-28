The Best Time Of Day To Visit The Iconic Acropolis In Greece, According To Rick Steves
When you think about an image of Greece, it's likely that you envision the Acropolis. The famous hill in Athens with the ruins of the Parthenon, the Erechtheion, and the Temple of Athena Nike is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and in 2023, brought in around 23,000 visitors per day. In fact, it's so popular that there is now a daily visitor cap of 20,000.
On his website, travel pro Rick Steves praised it by calling the Acropolis "the most important sight in the Western world, where Athenians built their architectural masterpiece, the Parthenon." He has a specific time that he recommends visiting this crowded historic place for the best experience. Steves says, "I like to visit late in the day, as the sun goes down, when the white Parthenon stone gleams a creamy golden brown." The thought of that beauty framed by the sunset makes the heart pound a bit in anticipation, doesn't it?
The Acropolis was built in the late 5th century BCE, and Steves says, "Led by the visionary architect/sculptor Pheidias, the Athenians built this complex of supersized, ornate temples worthy of the city's protector, Athena." It's absolutely worth a visit, as is the iconic Athens Acropolis Museum, which has many artifacts taken from the temples atop the hill to keep them safe.
Why Rick Steves visits the Acropolis in the evening
The Acropolis is a very busy place, as you can see above. Tourists are packed in, and getting a peaceful moment to really stand and ruminate on the history and all that these stones have witnessed over millennia is tough. Early in the day can be crowded. In 2023, Greek culture minister Lina Mendoni told a Greek radio station that morning was the most popular time to visit. While the new rules have entrance times spaced out more, almost half of the people coming to the Acropolis visited between 8 a.m. and noon.
The afternoon isn't the best time either, as Athens gets very hot. The average high temperature in Athens from June through September ranges from around 83 to 91 degrees Fahrenheit. With sunburn more of a risk at higher altitudes, and little shade to be had on the Acropolis, it can be too much for some travelers.
The evening is ideal for a picturesque visit, as it's less crowded and cooler. While a first-time visitor may need a bit more time (around three to four hours is recommended), the site does have opening slots up to half an hour before closing. At the time of this writing, the closing time ranges between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., depending on the time of year, so make sure you have time to see it all. Visit the Acropolis Museum first, since that's indoors.
How to get tickets for the Acropolis and going beyond Athens
You can get tickets on the official website for the Acropolis, where you'll book your entrance time. Some tickets allow you to skip the line, and others include additional historical sites in Athens. It's recommended that you get there at least 30 minutes before your time slot. Among the things you'll be able to see are the Parthenon, which is the main building you'll recognize from books and movies.
It still has its lovely and simple Doric columns, and once there was a huge ivory and gold statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war, and the patron of Athens, that drew people from distant lands. The Erechtheion temple was dedicated to several deities, and features the famous Caryatids, or statues of women that hold up the building. The pretty Temple of Athena Nike has columns only on two sides, and in the museum, you'll see part of its original frieze and a relief. It's breathtaking, but after your visit, remember that there are other destinations in Greece not to skip on your trip.
Steves recommends ancient sites nearby like the ruins of Delphi, the Lion Gate of Mycenae, and the incredibly well-preserved amphitheater of Epidavros. In fact, they're all within three hours of Athens, meaning you could spend a few days without even leaving the mainland. No matter what else you end up visiting, no matter how crowded it is, take a moment to remember how wonderful it is that we have these places in existence.