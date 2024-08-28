The Best Time Of Day To Visit The Iconic Acropolis In Greece, According To Rick Steves

When you think about an image of Greece, it's likely that you envision the Acropolis. The famous hill in Athens with the ruins of the Parthenon, the Erechtheion, and the Temple of Athena Nike is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and in 2023, brought in around 23,000 visitors per day. In fact, it's so popular that there is now a daily visitor cap of 20,000.

On his website, travel pro Rick Steves praised it by calling the Acropolis "the most important sight in the Western world, where Athenians built their architectural masterpiece, the Parthenon." He has a specific time that he recommends visiting this crowded historic place for the best experience. Steves says, "I like to visit late in the day, as the sun goes down, when the white Parthenon stone gleams a creamy golden brown." The thought of that beauty framed by the sunset makes the heart pound a bit in anticipation, doesn't it?

The Acropolis was built in the late 5th century BCE, and Steves says, "Led by the visionary architect/sculptor Pheidias, the Athenians built this complex of supersized, ornate temples worthy of the city's protector, Athena." It's absolutely worth a visit, as is the iconic Athens Acropolis Museum, which has many artifacts taken from the temples atop the hill to keep them safe.

