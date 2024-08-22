5 Of The Best European Cities To End Your 2024 Summer With One Final Adventure

While school may be back in session for many in the U.S., don't forget that summer's official end isn't until September 22. So you've still got time for a final summer trip, even to somewhere as far away as Europe — and you wouldn't be alone. With about a month left of summer, searches for last-minute getaways and summer parties are soaring. In fact, according to Islands' research, interest in "summer Europe trip" has skyrocketed by 1,000% in the past month. Whether you choose a quick three-day vacation or something longer, what's more exciting than booking a vacay and then actually taking it just a few days or a week later? No long wait, no overthinking — just do it!

There are some things to consider when putting together a quick trip to Europe. It could be a good opportunity to travel solo, as you might not find someone else who can make it on short notice. But don't worry — Rick Steves has some good advice on traveling Europe alone and not feeling lonely. Booking a trip at the last minute can mean that you get good deals on hotels; however, flights might be more expensive. Being flexible with your European destination may help, which is why we're giving you some different options. With all of that being said, here are some of the best late summer European city destinations based on the unique events happening, the weather, and the ease of getting there from the U.S.

