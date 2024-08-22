5 Of The Best European Cities To End Your 2024 Summer With One Final Adventure
While school may be back in session for many in the U.S., don't forget that summer's official end isn't until September 22. So you've still got time for a final summer trip, even to somewhere as far away as Europe — and you wouldn't be alone. With about a month left of summer, searches for last-minute getaways and summer parties are soaring. In fact, according to Islands' research, interest in "summer Europe trip" has skyrocketed by 1,000% in the past month. Whether you choose a quick three-day vacation or something longer, what's more exciting than booking a vacay and then actually taking it just a few days or a week later? No long wait, no overthinking — just do it!
There are some things to consider when putting together a quick trip to Europe. It could be a good opportunity to travel solo, as you might not find someone else who can make it on short notice. But don't worry — Rick Steves has some good advice on traveling Europe alone and not feeling lonely. Booking a trip at the last minute can mean that you get good deals on hotels; however, flights might be more expensive. Being flexible with your European destination may help, which is why we're giving you some different options. With all of that being said, here are some of the best late summer European city destinations based on the unique events happening, the weather, and the ease of getting there from the U.S.
Paris, France makes for a fantastic late summer getaway
Parisians are known for typically leaving the French capital in August, so shops and restaurants may be closed, and you can find yourself surrounded by only other tourists. But that doesn't mean you should cross it off your list this year. Paris was the 2024 Olympics host city, so there's plenty still going open and going on in the City of Lights. A last-minute late summer visit to Paris means you can get in on the excitement of the Paralympics, which are from August 28 to September 8.
You might also get a chance to enjoy a favorite Paris summer pastime — the Paris Plages, which run through September 8 this summer. Each year, a number of waterway locations throughout the city are transformed into beach destinations complete with deck chairs, lawn games, water sports, and swimming. Even after the Paralympics and Paris Plages come to a close, Paris still has plenty to offer with its world class museums and amazing food, and in those last few weeks of summer, crowds will thin out as the cooler weather starts.
Even though you might feel the chill of fall in the evenings and mornings, you can expect comfortable daytime temperatures, topping out around the mid-70 degrees Fahrenheit. There are plenty of direct flights into Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport from a number of major American cities.
Gothenburg, Sweden has cooler weather and a free culture festival
Gothenburg, on Sweden's west coast, is the country's second-largest city after Stockholm, and from August 29 to September 1, they're putting on the Gothenburg Cultural Festival. It's a free event featuring performances of all kinds, along with plenty of yummy street food offerings. Beyond the festival, any visit to Gothenburg should include an exploration of Haga, a 17th-century neighborhood with plenty of cute cafes and fun boutiques. If you're a thrill seeker, make sure to visit Liseberg Park. This theme park has plenty of high-adrenaline rides, like its massive wooden roller coaster and a nearly 400-foot-tall free-fall drop ride.
The weather in Gothenburg in late August and early September is mild, with high temps around 65 degrees and low temps around 58, and the days are still relatively long, with over 13 hours of sunlight. If you've had a long, hot summer, that will feel amazing.
It's easy to get around this waterfront city since many of its attractions are within easy walking distance, and they have an impressive transportation system. One consideration — you won't be able to fly directly from the U.S., but you should be able to make it with just two flights. If you can't make it to Gothenburg, consider a visit to "American's little Sweden" instead without even reaching for your passport.
Enjoy the late summer cultural delights of London, England
London, England is a mix of highbrow history (Buckingham Palace, Westminster Abbey, Big Ben, etc.) and contemporary culture — the London street art scene makes for beautiful social media posts. Plus, it has some sensational end-of-summer events. Notting Hill Carnival is the last weekend of August, and the annual celebration of Caribbean culture — the largest street event in Europe — features a parade, incredible music, and elaborate costumes. Then there's the Totally Thames Festival, which runs through the entire month of September. It's got everything from art installations to guided river walks to huge choir concerts, all held on or near the Thames River.
Visiting London at the tail end of summer means getting in on some of the notoriously cloudy city's better weather — the summer heat (such as it is in London) often hangs on into September. Expect highs to be in the 70s with lows in the 50s. There are lots of direct flight options between the East Coast and London, and it's only about a seven-hour journey.
Aarhus, Denmark has sensational end of summer events
Copenhagen may be the biggest city in Denmark; however, you shouldn't snooze on Aarhus, Denmark's second-largest city. This vibrant, picturesque city in Jutland has Viking roots, which you can learn more about at the Viking Museum. For a more immersive historic experience, visit Den Gamle By. The open-air, living history museum features four major time periods from 1864 to 2014.
As for the special events to hit up while you're there, the Aarhus Festival runs from August 30 to September 8 this year. First started in 1965, this arts and culture festival has hundreds of creative performances and events of all kinds throughout the city. It attracts artists and creators from around the world as well as highlighting local talent. And if you're a food lover who likes planning your European trips around cuisine, mark your calendar for the Aarhus Food Festival. From September 6 to 8, the waterfront public park of Tangkrogen will be taken over by more than 200 hundred food and drink vendors and educators for the Aarhus Food Festival. From tastings to talks to family-friendly fun, it's a can't-miss experience for foodies.
Bring your appetite as well as layers since the weather in Aarhus averages around the low 60s as summer comes to an end. There are direct flights from many major U.S. cities to Copenhagen. From Copenhagen to Aarhus, it's an easy 35-minute flight or a three-hour train ride.
Budapest, Hungary has year-round spas and annual beer and wine events
Budapest, Hungary is known as the spa capital of the world, thanks to its abundance of thermal hot springs and its popular public baths. The Széchenyi Baths is one of those historic baths, where you can soak in mineral-rich waters in outdoor pools and indoor tubs, plus get a massage. What better way to say goodbye to summer than a spa getaway that doubles as a cultural escape — this capital city has dozens of theaters and even more museums.
Along with year-round attractions, Budapest's late summer events are perfect if you enjoy an adult beverage. From September 3 to 8, the Downtown Beer Festival in Liberty Square gives you a chance to sample Hungarian brews. Try as you might, you won't be able to taste all of them — there are over 250 options. For wine lovers, the Budapest Wine Festival is from September 12 to 15. It's held at the historic Buda Castle with views of the city, and along with wine tastings, there's food and entertainment.
You can expect temperate weather with daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s. One important consideration when planning a trip to Budapest is that there aren't any direct flights from the U.S. So it takes a bit more of a time commitment to get there since you'll have to connect through an airport hub in Europe. But if you've got the time, we say go for it.
How we gathered our picks
To create this list, we looked for popular events and festivals that were happening in Europe between the time of writing and the official end of summer on September 22, 2024, that were being held in cities that were also fun places to visit throughout the year. We also wanted to feature cities that you could get to from the U.S. without more than one plane change, and ideally, direct flights. We also wanted to make sure we highlighted cities from different parts of Europe, and that wouldn't be too hot or too cold — the Goldilocks cities.