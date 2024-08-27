Rome's Hidden 'City Of Water' Is A Little-Known Attraction Right Under The Trevi Fountain

When visiting Italy, Rome is the best place to kick off your dream vacation. Visitors will find no shortage of historical sites and landmarks to discover. This includes the stunning 18th-century Trevi Fountain, a gorgeous structure often at the top of a Rome itinerary. Some consider this iconic structure to be a tourist trap, while others believe it's a must-see, but it isn't the only reason to visit the Trevi District.

Located a short walk away from the Trevi Fountain, the City of Water (or Vicus Caprarius) is found a little over 29 feet beneath the Trevi District. But what is it exactly? Vicus Caprarius is a centuries-old archaeological site that dates back to Imperial Rome. It features various architectural remains, including a domus (an expansive home) that would have belonged to a member of the city's elite. Notably, there's a water tank whose water is the same found at the Trevi Fountain.

This aquatic feature is how Vicus Caprarius received its name in the first place. The City of Water was accidentally unearthed in 1999, but did not become a museum until 2004. Its ancient remnants and relics, including cutlery, jugs, and more, are available for all to see. If you want to experience Vicus Caprarius, here's what you need to know.

