Rome's Hidden 'City Of Water' Is A Little-Known Attraction Right Under The Trevi Fountain
When visiting Italy, Rome is the best place to kick off your dream vacation. Visitors will find no shortage of historical sites and landmarks to discover. This includes the stunning 18th-century Trevi Fountain, a gorgeous structure often at the top of a Rome itinerary. Some consider this iconic structure to be a tourist trap, while others believe it's a must-see, but it isn't the only reason to visit the Trevi District.
Located a short walk away from the Trevi Fountain, the City of Water (or Vicus Caprarius) is found a little over 29 feet beneath the Trevi District. But what is it exactly? Vicus Caprarius is a centuries-old archaeological site that dates back to Imperial Rome. It features various architectural remains, including a domus (an expansive home) that would have belonged to a member of the city's elite. Notably, there's a water tank whose water is the same found at the Trevi Fountain.
This aquatic feature is how Vicus Caprarius received its name in the first place. The City of Water was accidentally unearthed in 1999, but did not become a museum until 2004. Its ancient remnants and relics, including cutlery, jugs, and more, are available for all to see. If you want to experience Vicus Caprarius, here's what you need to know.
Plan your visit to Rome's Vicus Caprarius
At the time of writing, Vicus Caprarius's operating hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday, and note that advance reservations should be made prior to a visit. This cannot be done online; potential visitors must contact Vicus Caprarius directly through WhatsApp (the number is available on their website). Tripadvisor users have words of advice for fellow tourists, with several mentioning that Vicus Caprarius is relatively compact and will only take less than an hour to explore. Thus, arrange your itinerary accordingly on the day of your visit.
One review from August 2024 had a warning for visitors, stating, "The location is down a back alley and I was approached by a scammer at one point walking there so just be careful of that, if any random stranger starts a conversation with you for any reason just ignore them and keep walking." On the other hand, the same reviewer and others say it is an excellent attraction for the summer as it is significantly cooler underground.
Beyond this, several reviewers praise the price of a visit to Vicus Caprarius — at the time of this publication, admission for all ages is less than $5.While the museum is self-guided, guided tours are available but cost a few dollars more. If interested, make sure to ask about this specifically when making a reservation.
Other Rome attractions near Vicus Caprarius
If you need a place to stay in Rome, consider Harry's Bar Hotel & Restaurant, as the entrance to Vicus Caprarius can be found at this establishment. In addition, guests staying at Harry's are offered free admission to the attraction. However, as mentioned above, a visit to Vicus Caprarius is brief, but there are several other things to do within walking distance of the City of Water. If you've already thrown coins at Trevi Fountain, head to the Triton Fountain nearby at Piazza Barberini. Although nowhere as opulent as the Trevi Fountain, this 17th-century landmark is still a sight to see.
For nature aficionados, there's I Giardini del Quirinale. These lush gardens can be found at the Quirinal Palace, home of Italy's president. A tour of the gardens and other sites on the grounds (known as the themed or thematic itinerary) is available for visitors and can be booked online. Another attraction found minutes from Vicus Caprarius is the Palazzo Colonna. It would be an understatement to describe Palazzo Colonna as extravagant — this lavish structure gives Versailles a run for its money.
Among other things, it features the incredible Colonna Gallery (pictured), which houses countless works of historically significant art. At the time of writing, Palazzo Colonna is only open on Friday or Saturday. Looking for another underrated attraction in Rome? Check out the awe-inspiring destination that is never crowded (according to Rick Steves). After a visit to Vicus Caprarius, of course.