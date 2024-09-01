The Best (And Cheapest) West Coast Beach Towns To Visit, According To Travelers
Although summer is reaching its final weeks, there's still more than enough time to squeeze in a beach trip, and there's no better place to do it than on the West Coast. Home to some of the country's most impressive and iconic beaches, across the coast, you'll find a wide array of choices, from larger beachside cities with lots to do to quaint small towns with impressive nature and everything in between.
It's true that the West Coast doesn't always have the most cost-effective reputation. But luckily, cost doesn't have to keep you from a beach vacation because we've rounded up the best and cheapest options for you, so you can just focus on relaxing and not the strain on your wallet. These recommendations are based on a mix of personal experience plus extensive research, which included digging into lots of reviews from travelers and evaluating hotel, food, and activity costs.
Ocean Shores, Washington
Back in the '60s, Ocean Shores was a well-known resort town for celebrities and wealthy families, but nowadays, it's a small community that's actually one of the most affordable beach towns in America. Spend some time at the beach — North Jetty and Damon Point are popular picks, and at the latter, you can even see seals. Elsewhere, this town has plenty of other activities to offer travelers, especially families, from exploring the nearby Weatherwax Rain Forest to checking out the various shops and galleries Downtown to even mini-golf and go-karting. You can also easily pop over to the neighboring town, Westport, for a change of scenery if needed, and Olympic National Park is about an hour away.
For the budget traveler, a number of highly rated options range from $80 to $150 in Ocean Shores. Ocean Shores Resort is a beachside adults-only accommodation and a well-reviewed option, that offers a queen suite for under $100. For food, Galway Bay is a reasonably priced Irish pub, with $12 lunch specials on weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Bennett's Fish Shack is a go-to spot for seafood.
Newport, Oregon
Exploring the miles of coastline is a highlight in Newport, Oregon. Don't miss Nye Beach for its picturesque views and historic district, while Cobble Beach and Quarry Cove offer lots of natural beauty and are great spots for spotting tide pools and other sea life. When you're seeking a break from the beach, you'll have your pick from a number of cost-effective activities in Newport. Yaquina Head Lighthouse is not to be missed — it's the state's tallest lighthouse and was first lit in 1873. The nearby Interpretation Center is home to exhibits on marine life as well as the overall history of the area. To enter the Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area, it's just $7 for cars. A visit to Oregon State University's Hatfield Marine Science Center will set you back just $5, while adult tickets to the Oregon Coast Aquarium are $29.95.
Budget-conscious travelers will find plenty of hotels and motels under $200 a night. The highly-rated, three-star hotel La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Newport has rooms available starting at $153 a night. Visitors should also take advantage of the abundant seafood options in Newport. The South Beach Fish Market offers up fresh seafood for prices starting at $13, and Ocean Bleu Seafoods has a number of reasonably priced options as well.
Hermosa Beach, California
Los Angeles is known for its iconic beaches, but it's true that they often come with a large price tag. One of the most notable exceptions is in Hermosa Beach, in L.A.'s South Bay. Although more affordable, this beach town doesn't sacrifice any charm or laid-back ambiance. From walking along the pier and the bike path to exploring art galleries and the many restaurants and bars in Hermosa Beach's picturesque downtown, Hermosa Beach is the perfect destination for anyone looking for a relaxing beach vacation with access to nightlife. "Absolute gorgeous area! I can't wait to visit again," wrote one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Plus, budget travelers will find plenty of delicious food options, from Mickey's Deli, which serves up generously portioned sandwiches, and La Playita, a cute spot with Mexican and American options, where nearly everything is under $16. Plus, there are a number of hotel options at a reasonable price. Hotel Hermosa, a three-star accommodation, has rooms available for $153.
Coos Bay, Oregon
Dubbed part of Oregon's "Adventure Coast," Coos Bay is an ideal and affordable destination for hikers, campers, and seafood lovers alike. It's full of natural beauty, and visitors can enjoy a number of museums and historic sites throughout the town. Sunset Bay State Park is a beloved state park with gorgeous sea cliffs, hiking trails, and a campground. The Coos History Museum has a number of interesting exhibits, with an entrance fee of just $7, and the Coos Art Museum, the only art museum in Oregon's coastal towns, is $5. The Oregon Coast Historical Railway is another popular tourist destination that also happens to be free, and a view at one of the state's 11 lighthouses, Cape Arago Lighthouse, is worth a stop.
Budget-minded travelers can book a room at Edgewater Inn and Suites, a three-star accommodation in Coos Bay, where rooms start at $157. For food, Coos Bay visitors should definitely dig into the seafood. Fishermen's Seafood Market is a well-rated spot right on the water where you can get fresh seafood without an outrageous price tag.
Long Beach, California
Another South Bay city promising all the coveted California beach vibes without the inordinate prices is Long Beach. As the second largest city in L.A. County, there's plenty to do within this beach city, from visiting main tourist attractions like the Queen Mary and the Aquarium of the Pacific to exploring unique architecture, shopping on the vintage and thrift store-filled Retro Row, and of course, walking along the beach. Long Beach is also home to a vibrant arts and culture scene, with murals and public art sprinkled across the city, and a visit to the Museum of Latin American Art is just $7 or free on Sundays. An extra perk of a visit to Long Beach is that it's the perfect home base for day trips throughout Los Angeles and Orange County as well.
A range of hotel options are under $200 in Long Beach. Hotel Royal, a three-star hotel within walking distance of the beach, starts at $103 per night. Visitors will also find a plethora of delicious dining experiences in Long Beach, which offers all price ranges and nearly all cuisines, plus a lively nightlife scene. Phnom Penh Noodle Shack is a staple for Cambodian cuisine, as is Riviera's for Mexican, and visitors will find affordable dishes at both.
Sequim, Washington
Located in the Olympic Peninsula, Sequim offers much to visitors, from its walkable downtown, the New Dungeness lighthouse, and the longest sandspit in the country, which is perfect for watching the sunset — not to mention its close proximity to Olympic National Park, which has nearly endless trails and sights to see on its own. If visiting during the spring or summer, seeing Sequim's abundant array of lavender fields is also a must. Purple Haze Lavender Farm is a great choice for those looking for a "vibe [that's] as hippie as it gets," writes travel blog The Lemon Tree, which also recommends a visit to The Washington Lavender Farm for its impressive scenery.
There are plenty of hotel options to choose from for under $200 a night in Sequim. Olympic View Inn, a two-star accommodation close to downtown Sequim, has king-deluxe rooms available for $139. Salty Girls Seafood is a well-liked eatery serving raw oysters with reasonable prices for fresh seafood, according to Yelp reviewers.
Eureka, California
Northern California's Eureka, known for its Victoria-era architecture and Sequoia Park, is an affordable — and highly underrated — coastal town that history and nature lovers will love. Those looking for beautiful landscapes, an artsy community, and a small-town feel will find much to love in Eureka. For visitors hoping to soak up even more time in nature, there's also the nearly-7-mile Eureka Waterfront Trail, and the world-famous Redwood National Park is just an hour away.
Checking out the Pink Lady and the 1885 Carson Mansion, two eclectic Victorian-style homes, from the outside (unfortunately, tourists can't enter) is well worth it, too. In fact, architecture and history buffs can even take a self-guided Eureka Heritage Home tour if they want to make the most of a trip to Eureka. For even more stunning beach views, venture 25 minutes away to the nearby beach town, Trinidad.
For food, Los Bagels is a well-known breakfast spot, and Oaxaca Grill is a highly rated, affordably priced Mexican restaurant. Affordable hotel and motel options are also plentiful in Eureka. Eureka Inn, a three-star hotel, currently has rooms for $169 a night.
Friday Harbor, Washington
Located on San Juan Island, Friday Harbor is a budget-friendly beach destination that also happens to be one of the best places for whale watching in the world. Accessible by ferry, which costs $15.85 per adult, there's no shortage of beauty in this Washington town. "This is the quaintest little town. Good food, unbelievable views and nature. You'll spend the whole time saying 'wow,'" said one Tripadvisor reviewer who dubbed Friday Harbor as "the utopia of the Northwest." The town itself is very walkable, and visitors can spend time exploring its many shops, art galleries, and public art or pay a visit to the San Juan Historical Museum ($10) or the Whale Museum (also $10).
For budget travelers, affordable fare can be found at the Mexican eatery Tina's Place, where lunch entrees mostly run from $12.25 to $16.25, and at Vic's Drive In, a casual diner. San Juan Island Hostel offers an affordable stay, with private rooms starting at $135 and a bed in a co-ed dorm starting at $65. Airbnb is a good option for additional budget options, and San Juan County Park is also a frequent choice for camping.
Cannon Beach, Oregon
Home to one of Oregon's most-recognized landmarks, Haystack Rock, and one of the best beach destinations in the U.S., Cannon Beach is both a beautiful and budget-friendly destination. It's just $5 to park for the day at Ecola State Park, a rainforest with numerous hiking trails, panoramic views, and access to Indian Beach. For a free history excursion, head to Cannon Beach History Center & Museum, and visitors should also pay a visit to some of the art galleries dotted around the town.
Tolovana Inn, an oceanfront three-star hotel, starts at $152 a night, and visiting during the off-season, from fall until spring, will widen the affordable options available. Finding an Airbnb is also a budget-friendly alternative — The Harrison Inn's Studio, a charming guesthouse considered a guest favorite on Airbnb, is $201 per night. For cheap food options, Tom's Fish & Chips is a highly-rated spot serving seafood baskets, burgers, chowder, and craft beer.
Oceano, California
For anyone hoping to get more off-the-beaten path, Oceano, in central California, is the perfect beach pick. The Oceano Dunes are the largest dunes complex in California, and Tripadvisor reviewers say this destination is great for photography buffs. "The Oceano Dunes Natural Preserve is a marvelous natural site in Oceano California," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Close your eyes and you are transported to the Sahara Desert in the Middle East — but you're actually in Southern California."
For a unique experience in Oceano, you can even drive on the beach — access is just $5 per vehicle for a day pass. Horseback riding along the beach is a popular activity here, and there are lots of hiking trails to explore as well. For those interested in history, check out the historic Oceano Train Depot, which was one of the most important buildings in San Luis Obispo County in the early 1900s. Guided tours are free on Sundays from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Visitors can also pay a free visit to Place PCH, an interactive and educational artist studio and gallery. Campsites are open year-round, while a stay at the highly rated condo, Vitamin Sea, comes out to $178 a night on Airbnb.
Waldport, Oregon
Anyone craving a quiet beach trip away from the crowds would find exactly what they're looking for in Waldport, Oregon. This laidback town on the Oregon Coast is also surprisingly affordable, and visitors will find much to explore among its abundance of bays, beaches, parks, and trails. Alsea Bay and Alsea River are attractive spots for fishing, crabbing, and swimming in the summer, while Seal Rock State Park and Governor Patterson Memorial State Recreation Site both lead to sandy beaches and lots of nature. Plus, with a free visit to the Historic Alsea Bay Bridge Visitor Center and Waldport Heritage Museum (they share a building) and free bike rentals, there's plenty of entertainment for little cost.
Waldport is the ideal destination for campers, with a number of campgrounds and RV parks available. Those looking for a place to stay indoors while on a budget should consider the Waldport Inn. Rooms start at $149 per night. Affordable bites include skōSH for burgers, sandwiches, milkshakes, and the like, while Salty Dawg Bar & Grill is a favorite, serving up items like clam chowder, fish and chips, and more.
Oceanside, California
Further south in San Diego County, Oceanside in California is a great choice for anyone looking for a warm-weather California city without exorbitant prices. Every Oceanside visitor should walk along the pier and keep their eye out for sea lions hanging out along the harbor. If your trip coincides with a Thursday, don't miss the Sunset Market in the evening, a music and food street fair. A self-guided tour of the Mission San Luis Rey, a historic site established in 1798, runs $5 to $8, while a visit to the California Surf Museum is $5 to $7. The Oceanside Museum of Art is similarly priced at $5 to $10. Oceanside is also just 40 minutes or so from the heart of San Diego, making day trips easy for those who want to explore more.
Foodwise, Oceanside is full of great options. Corner Pizza in Oceanside is a beloved local spot — during lunchtime, you can get two slices of pizza and a soda for $10, and Mary's Family Restaurant is a popular diner that's great for breakfast. Finding affordable accommodation won't be an issue either in Oceanside. For instance, you can snag a room at the three-star Best Western Oceanside Inn for $116 a night.
Ventura, California
This underrated beach town is not only a destination for surfing and hiking, but it's one of the best budget-friendly beach destinations out there. Situated right between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, Ventura offers gorgeous beaches without L.A. prices and is the ultimate spot for a beach getaway. You can expect a "hippie beach town with some modern vibes," according to the travel blog Where in the World is CL, which recommends exploring Ventura by bike, whether along the beach or the Ojai Valley Trail bike path. Within Ventura, walk along the pier and explore downtown.
A requirement for seafood eaters is a visit to Spencer Makenzie's, a taco joint serving fish tacos that have been rated one of the country's top 50 tacos by Foursquare, The Chive and Business Insider, according to the restaurant. Take advantage of the two-for-one taco special on Mondays through Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. For places to stay, there's plenty of RV parking, but visitors won't have trouble finding a number of options under $200 while being close to the beach. The Crystal Lodge Motel, just half a mile from the shore, has rooms starting at $80.
Methodology
These recommendations incorporated personal experience, plus lots of research, to give you the best options for your next beach vacation on a budget. Travel blogs, as well as reviews on Tripadvisor and Reddit, were used to make sure that each West Coast beach town included here has budget-friendly activities, food, and highly-rated places to stay.