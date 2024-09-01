The Best (And Cheapest) West Coast Beach Towns To Visit, According To Travelers

Although summer is reaching its final weeks, there's still more than enough time to squeeze in a beach trip, and there's no better place to do it than on the West Coast. Home to some of the country's most impressive and iconic beaches, across the coast, you'll find a wide array of choices, from larger beachside cities with lots to do to quaint small towns with impressive nature and everything in between.

Advertisement

It's true that the West Coast doesn't always have the most cost-effective reputation. But luckily, cost doesn't have to keep you from a beach vacation because we've rounded up the best and cheapest options for you, so you can just focus on relaxing and not the strain on your wallet. These recommendations are based on a mix of personal experience plus extensive research, which included digging into lots of reviews from travelers and evaluating hotel, food, and activity costs.