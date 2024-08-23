Endless Family Fun And 18 Miles Of Pristine Beach Await At This Gorgeous New Jersey Island
The prestigious title of the Garden State might have people believing this Mid-Atlantic state might only be worth visiting for its flora. Despite its true, albeit somewhat misleading moniker, real insiders know that New Jersey is best known for its beautiful beaches. New Jersey's 130-mile shoreline rivals that of its neighbors, packing in notable towns from north to south.
You may have heard about the bustling boardwalk and iconic music scene of Asbury Park or the quaint shops and historical landmarks of Cape May, but when it comes to vacationing down the shore with the family in tow, another can't-miss town is Long Beach Island (LBI). What this skinny barrier island boasts in shoreline — 18 miles, to be exact — it offers tenfold in family fun and activities. It might be cliché to say, but Long Beach Island has it all. While the picture-perfect white sands may call to parents, thrilling rides and themed mini-golf courses might widen the eyes of the family's younger members. Summer (Memorial Day through Labor Day) is peak season in LBI, thanks to long, hot days and cool, breezy nights. Plus, it perfectly aligns with school vacation schedules.
Soar, splash, and putt your way across the island
Beach Haven, the island's most bustling borough, is where you'll find Fantasy Island Amusement Park and Thundering Surf Waterpark. It's somewhat of a dream team adventure zone for kids. Fantasy Island is packed with rides, including a giant Ferris wheel, bumper cars, a carousel, and spinning teacups. Its arcade offers everything from claw machines to Skee-Ball. Classic theme park eats like pizza, soft pretzels, and waffle cones are scattered throughout the park. Entry is free, and you can pay per ride or game. Fantasy Island is open daily from mid-May to the end of September, with the midway and arcade opening at 11 a.m. and rides typically operating from 4 to 11 p.m.
Thundering Surf is located next door and packs just as many thrills. Tots can bounce around in the designated toddler area and its six small slides, while younger kids can head to the Cowabunga Kids zone, set in shallow water. Adventurous youngsters can fly down the rapids or cruise along the lazy river. Prices vary depending on age and height, and season passes are available. In the summer, the park is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 or 6 p.m. And let's not forget about mini-golf, an activity the whole family can try their hand at. Thundering Surf's Adventure Golf features two 18-hole courses, open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. in season. Eighteen holes will set adults back $13.50 and children $10.50. Start or end your day down the street at The Chicken or the Egg — this LBI favorite was featured on "Man vs. Food" and is well-known for its fiery wing challenge.
The picturesque beaches and landmarks are shore to please
While walking or driving around the island, you might recognize New Jersey license plates featuring the punny phrase "Shore to Please" accompanied by the image of a red and white lighthouse. That's Old Barney, the 165-year-old lighthouse situated at the northernmost tip of the island in LBI's Barnegat Lighthouse State Park. Barney is the perfect spot to start your day, whether you snap a quick family photo, scale the 217 stairs to the top, or plop right down in the sand. The lighthouse is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Memorial Day through Labor Day. Entry for anyone over 12 is $3 — but remember to bring a few dollars, as the site only accepts cash. The nearby Maritime Forest Trail, a .2-mile sandy loop, is free, generally less trafficked, and worth a quick stroll to see one of New Jersey's remaining maritime forests.
Heading south from Barnegat, there are many beaches to choose from, all with different vibes. Loveladies and Harvey Cedars are on the quieter, more relaxed side. Holgate, on the island's southern tip, also tends to see fewer crowds but has great waves for surfing. Bayview Park boasts a playground and calm, shallow waters where kids can splash around or try stand-up paddleboarding, while Beach Haven's popular Atlantic Ocean stretch is a great home base for the entire crew to camp out and have some fun in the sun. You'll have to buy a beach badge to get onto each of these beaches — six towns means six different beach badges — and daily prices average around $10. Lifeguards are present daily during the summer, typically from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Street parking is predominantly free around all LBI beaches, with some towns offering lots and metered parking.