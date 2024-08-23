Endless Family Fun And 18 Miles Of Pristine Beach Await At This Gorgeous New Jersey Island

While walking or driving around the island, you might recognize New Jersey license plates featuring the punny phrase "Shore to Please" accompanied by the image of a red and white lighthouse. That's Old Barney, the 165-year-old lighthouse situated at the northernmost tip of the island in LBI's Barnegat Lighthouse State Park. Barney is the perfect spot to start your day, whether you snap a quick family photo, scale the 217 stairs to the top, or plop right down in the sand. The lighthouse is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Memorial Day through Labor Day. Entry for anyone over 12 is $3 — but remember to bring a few dollars, as the site only accepts cash. The nearby Maritime Forest Trail, a .2-mile sandy loop, is free, generally less trafficked, and worth a quick stroll to see one of New Jersey's remaining maritime forests.

Heading south from Barnegat, there are many beaches to choose from, all with different vibes. Loveladies and Harvey Cedars are on the quieter, more relaxed side. Holgate, on the island's southern tip, also tends to see fewer crowds but has great waves for surfing. Bayview Park boasts a playground and calm, shallow waters where kids can splash around or try stand-up paddleboarding, while Beach Haven's popular Atlantic Ocean stretch is a great home base for the entire crew to camp out and have some fun in the sun. You'll have to buy a beach badge to get onto each of these beaches — six towns means six different beach badges — and daily prices average around $10. Lifeguards are present daily during the summer, typically from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Street parking is predominantly free around all LBI beaches, with some towns offering lots and metered parking.

