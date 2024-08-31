Discover Washington's Most Underrated State Park And Sea Glass At This Hidden Gem Beach Town
One of the best things about visiting or living in Seattle, Washington, is the abundance of nearby destinations that there is to discover in the Pacific Northwest and the Evergreen State. One such place is Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. It's located about two hours from Seattle, not far from Olympic National Park, considered one of the best national parks to beat the heat. Port Townsend is a small coastal town but that doesn't mean it lacks adventure. The city is home to Fort Worden Historical State Park. Featuring views of the Puget Sound, this former military base offers a plethora of activities and amenities.
There are hiking and biking trails, beaches, and much more. In addition, visitors will find various museums here. This includes Commanding Officer's Quarters Museum and the Puget Sound Coast Artillery Museum, both of which delve into this site's military past. For those who need to fuel up for their day at this underrated state park, there are onsite eateries available, Reveille Café serves light breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as coffee.
Next to Fort Worden is another spot in Port Townsend that should not be missed: North Beach Park. Its shores are known for being covered in sea glass, particularly on the aptly named Glass Beach. Reviewers on Tripadvisor and AllTrails say that visitors are bound to find sea glass as they walk further along the shore. However, there are other sites well worth adding to your Port Townsend itinerary.
More museums and parks in Port Townsend, Washington
There's another incentive to visit Fort Worden Historical State Park. In addition to everything mentioned above, it also houses the Port Townsend Marine Science Center and its aquarium and museum. This family-friendly activity educates guests on the Salish Sea, which comprises the Puget Sound and more. Speaking of Fort Worden, did you know that Port Townsend has not one but two state parks? Minutes away from Fort Worden is Fort Townsend Historical State Park. The parks have their similarities as Fort Townsend was also once used by the military and has hiking trails and a beach.
However, this lush site is especially ideal for camping. Tent's, RV's, trailers, and vans, are welcome at its 40 campsites. Reservations can be made online. Note that restrooms and showers are available for guests. Beyond nature-focused activities, the city has other attractions like the Port Townsend Aero Museum. It features several restored historical planes on view, some of which date back to the 1920s.
For those eager to learn more about Port Townsend, there's the Jefferson County Historical Society (JCHS) Museum of Art + History (pictured). Exhibits change periodically but their focus remains on the city. Another option for historical enthusiasts is the Rothschild House Museum. The 19th century home once belonged to a German family that lived in Port Townsend. The Rothschild House can be toured by visitors but keep in mind that this is a seasonal attraction.
Accommodation and dining options in Port Townsend, Washington
There's much to experience in Port Townsend. Thus, a weekend getaway (or longer) is a must. The city has impressive lodging options for those who are not interested in camping. One of Port Townsend's most iconic landmarks is the Manresa Castle. The grand structure, built in the late 1800s as a private residence, has a storied history and is allegedly haunted. Now a hotel, a Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "The rooms and layout reflect its history. They have worked to keep much of the original designs."
If this does not appeal to you, there's the Ravenscroft Inn, top-rated on Tripadvisor. One reviewer who stayed there for their anniversary described it as, "the most warm and inviting place we have gone to." The cozy bed & breakfast also provides a hearty breakfast every morning. On that note, there's no shortage of delicious eateries. In 2022, USA TODAY 10Best included Port Townsend on their list of best small town food scenes.
Visitors can experience fine dining at Finistère. Their small dinner menu features, amongst other things, seafood and pasta served in an intimate setting. Likewise, Silverwater Cafe, another popular restaurant, has an expansive lunch and dinner menu. If you're on the hunt for even more underrated destinations in the Pacific Northwest, you'll enjoy reading about the lesser-known Washington State park that is a paradise for waterfall lovers and the quiet town on the Oregon that's a secret spot for a laidback beach vacation.