Discover Washington's Most Underrated State Park And Sea Glass At This Hidden Gem Beach Town

One of the best things about visiting or living in Seattle, Washington, is the abundance of nearby destinations that there is to discover in the Pacific Northwest and the Evergreen State. One such place is Port Townsend on the Olympic Peninsula. It's located about two hours from Seattle, not far from Olympic National Park, considered one of the best national parks to beat the heat. Port Townsend is a small coastal town but that doesn't mean it lacks adventure. The city is home to Fort Worden Historical State Park. Featuring views of the Puget Sound, this former military base offers a plethora of activities and amenities.

There are hiking and biking trails, beaches, and much more. In addition, visitors will find various museums here. This includes Commanding Officer's Quarters Museum and the Puget Sound Coast Artillery Museum, both of which delve into this site's military past. For those who need to fuel up for their day at this underrated state park, there are onsite eateries available, Reveille Café serves light breakfast and lunch dishes, as well as coffee.

Next to Fort Worden is another spot in Port Townsend that should not be missed: North Beach Park. Its shores are known for being covered in sea glass, particularly on the aptly named Glass Beach. Reviewers on Tripadvisor and AllTrails say that visitors are bound to find sea glass as they walk further along the shore. However, there are other sites well worth adding to your Port Townsend itinerary.

