The Untouristed Town Rick Steves Recommends For A Perfect Taste Of Portugal Without Crowds

While it may not be on as many travel bucket lists as its Southern European neighbors Spain and Italy, Portugal is a treasure trove of quintessentially European experiences. Think walkable old city centers with cobbled streets, imposing castles, perpetually great food and wine, and a coastline that makes you want to immediately retire and move there. The prolific travel guru Rick Steves, an authority on the best places to visit in Europe, has flattering things to say about this coastal country on the edge of Europe, which is both travel- and pocket-friendly. While Steves' take on why Portugal's capital Lisbon reminds him of San Francisco is a glowing (rather surprising) ode to both cities, he recommends those looking for a truly authentic taste of Portugal minus the crowds to head to the small town of Tomar.

Situated in central Portugal on the banks of a river, Tomar's history goes back over 900 years. The range of historical influences is perhaps best epitomized by the castle-turned-convent that overlooks the city and was originally a stronghold for the Knights Templar. The town is small enough to explore on foot, picturesque, and just 90 miles from Lisbon. You can make a flying visit and see the sights in a day, but it's easy (and affordable) enough to slow down and soak in this destination that's not completely off the map but definitely off the beaten path.