The Best Thing To Do If You Get Sick While On Vacation In Mexico

Guacamole-coli. Salsa-monella. Montezuma's Revenge. Whatever you call it, a case of diarrhea can ruin your bachelorette party in Oaxaca or sour your honeymoon in Mazatlan. But cutesy names aside, some cases can land you in the hospital with an IV drip for rehydration. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 80-90% of cases of traveler's diarrhea are caused by bacterial infections. E. coli, salmonella, and shigella are the most common in Mexico, but viral infections like norovirus and parasites like cholera and giardia can also occur. Evidence also suggests that while taking precautions is essential (get that cholera vaccine), you can still get sick from improper food handling behind the scenes, even in the safest destinations in Mexico.

Advertisement

What should you do if you catch a bug? You're not going to like it, but the answer is nothing, other than drinking lots of liquids and electrolytes (broth is a good source) to keep hydrated. Beyond that, it's a game of wait-and-see. Counterintuitively, you should not take anti-diarrheal medicines like Lotrimin or Immodium.

Your body is erupting like Popocatépetl to rid itself of the infection, so you don't want to do anything to slow that process. If the acute phase of your illness lasts longer than a couple of days — most do not — you should see a doctor. However, the scary rise of antibiotic-resistant bugs has doctors hitting the pause button on overprescribing, so you may have to tough it out for a while first to see if things clear up naturally.

Advertisement