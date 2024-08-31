Here's Why Hotels In Europe Will Likely Request To See Your Passport Before Check-In

The powerful United States passport allows American travelers easy access to Europe, but not without some security checks. Veteran travelers will know to have their passport to hand at check-in desks across Europe. But those less acquainted with European practices may be cautious when staff ask for their personal details, especially at smaller, less formal establishments.

Many concerned travelers go to Reddit for an answer. "I am trying to get a confirmation receipt from this hotel I am staying at in Barcelona but they're asking for my passport number," wrote Reddit user kingaidnx, "Is this normal or a common practice? I don't want to just randomly give my identity to some random stranger."

You can be rest assured that there is nothing amiss when European hotel staff ask for your passport. They ask for security reasons, administrative reasons, and they are often bound by law to do so.