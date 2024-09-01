Famed For Tasty Seafood And Mountainous Hikes, This Underrated Island Is One Of Greece's Best

Tucked away off the coast of Northern Greece lies one of the archipelago's most underrated islands: Thassos. Best known for its quaint mountain villages, powdered sugar beaches, and bountiful seafood, Thassos is curiously off-the-beaten path. Perhaps its status as the northernmost Greek island or its location in the North Aegean has visitors overlooking this destination's beauty, but this lesser-visited isle will only gain in popularity as more vacationers discover it.

Thassos is one of only two islands in the East Macedonia and Thrace region of Greece, a stunning isle that has earned the nickname "Emerald Island of the Aegean" for its striking landscapes. Huge pine forests and olive groves cling to rocky hillsides and mountains in Thassos, all just waiting to be explored. You'll also find seaside restaurants dishing up some of the best seafood in the country to reward your toil, hiking the islands mountain trails. Visitors can sate their hunger on octopus marinated in vinegar, the shrimp delicacy of garidomakaronada, and baked chub mackerel, just to name a few of the delicious local dishes.

For most of the year, a visit to Thassos means you won't even have to try to avoid the Mykonos crowds or Santorini swathes of tourists, something visitors might find appealing after learning how much the island has to offer. Whether you're excited about exploring archaeological sites, soaking up the sun, hiking the day away, or embracing your inner foodie, you'll find it in Thassos, Greece.

