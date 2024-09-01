Famed For Tasty Seafood And Mountainous Hikes, This Underrated Island Is One Of Greece's Best
Tucked away off the coast of Northern Greece lies one of the archipelago's most underrated islands: Thassos. Best known for its quaint mountain villages, powdered sugar beaches, and bountiful seafood, Thassos is curiously off-the-beaten path. Perhaps its status as the northernmost Greek island or its location in the North Aegean has visitors overlooking this destination's beauty, but this lesser-visited isle will only gain in popularity as more vacationers discover it.
Thassos is one of only two islands in the East Macedonia and Thrace region of Greece, a stunning isle that has earned the nickname "Emerald Island of the Aegean" for its striking landscapes. Huge pine forests and olive groves cling to rocky hillsides and mountains in Thassos, all just waiting to be explored. You'll also find seaside restaurants dishing up some of the best seafood in the country to reward your toil, hiking the islands mountain trails. Visitors can sate their hunger on octopus marinated in vinegar, the shrimp delicacy of garidomakaronada, and baked chub mackerel, just to name a few of the delicious local dishes.
For most of the year, a visit to Thassos means you won't even have to try to avoid the Mykonos crowds or Santorini swathes of tourists, something visitors might find appealing after learning how much the island has to offer. Whether you're excited about exploring archaeological sites, soaking up the sun, hiking the day away, or embracing your inner foodie, you'll find it in Thassos, Greece.
Beautiful beaches in Thassos, Greece
Charming islands with pretty beaches might be scattered across Greece, but there's something special about the stretches of sand on Thassos. With 60 miles of coastline and 56 beaches to choose from, it can be difficult to select the perfect one. With its striking mountain views, Golden Beach is one of the most popular beaches on the island. If you only have time for one beach on Thassos, this is the one you should choose! Stretching over a mile long, visitors can choose from being in the center of it all with several amenities at their fingertips, or they can seek out a more private area at either end of the beach.
Tucked on the island's northern tip, Glifoneri Beach offers a more secluded beach to enjoy with its shallow bay, snow-white beaches, and a mixture of both pine and olive trees. Services here aren't luxurious but beachgoers will find a small taverna along with a few lounge chairs and umbrellas. Another hidden haven is Aliki Beach, boasting a small stretch of sand, turquoise water, and a nearby archaeological site. Although not technically a beach, the Giola Lagoon is a natural pool, carved right into the rocky coast. Known by a variety of mythical nicknames, including the Eye of Zeus, Aphrodite's Tear, and the Tear of Venus, locals and travelers alike flock here to take photos and swim. Depending on the tides, visitors can jump and dive from the cliff edge into this turquoise pool.
Best hikes in Thassos, Greece
Where there's mountains, there are bound to be epic hiking trails and avid trekkers are in luck in Thassos, Greece. Pathways and trails crisscross this rugged isle, taking hikers from sea to summit in the blink of an eye. The best time of year for hiking in Thassos is during shoulder season, from April to May and September to October. The towering Mount Ipsarion is at the center of the island with its foothills making up about 70% of the geography of Thassos. One of the best hikes on Thassos, if not one of the hardest, is summiting Mount Ipsarion. Hikers start in the tiny town of Potamia, ascending over 3,400 feet into the sky over 7.6 miles roundtrip.
Frequent travelers of the Greek Isles know that Greece's best ancient sites are the underrated ones and you'll find plenty of undiscovered archaeological settlements and remains on Thassos too. Some of the best archaeological sites can be explored on foot, including the Alikes Historical Walk which is accessed from Aliki Beach. Although short, sweet, and easy as pie, this hike pays off in spades with views of an ancient marble quarry. Another favorite path that connects some of the island's most fantastic sites is the Ancient Path of Limenas. Hikers will discover the Thassos' Ancient Theatre, the Temple of Athena, Sanctuary of Hercules, Temple of Silene, and more in a concentrated 2 mile circuit.