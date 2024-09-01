This Common Scam Makes You An Easy Target For Pickpockets, According To Rick Steves

As one of the most common scams in Europe, you want to look out for the friendship bracelet scam when visiting a touristy landmark. It begins by someone approaching you with a friendly smile and a friendship bracelet — first offering it for free. In the absence of a firm "no thanks," they may quickly secure a bracelet to your wrist and ask for a handsome fee in return. You try to remove the bracelet but it's tied tight and the hustler is there, expectant. Scammers may also do this with other small items like roses or souvenirs, and may try to steal other valuables while you're distracted.

Another scenario to be aware of when walking through a disappointing tourist trap, is if a ring falls at your feet. Before you can get a look at it, a stranger picks it up and asks if it belongs to you. "No," you say, as the stranger inspects the ring, leaning in to show you a mark that proves its pure gold. With the trap laid, the scammer will make an enthusiastic sales pitch for a worthless piece of jewelry. No, it's not a happy perk of the trip — it's a scam.

Another one is known as the leather jacket scam. A well-dressed salesperson appears in a car asking for directions. They're friendly, affable, and grateful for your help. So grateful, in fact, that they reach into their car and hand you a "designer" leather jacket. Then comes the last move. The scammer claims their credit card is faulty and asks for gas money. As a generous visitor, you agree and the stranger drives off. You've just paid a premium for a cheap vinyl jacket.

