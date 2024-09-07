Common Slang And Phrases Tourists Should Really Know Before A Vacation To Hawaii

Hawaii is a popular holiday destination packed with remarkable attractions. However, before you board a plane to the Aloha State, you should be aware of several words and phrases within the Hawaiian language. While "Aloha" is a pretty universal term, it barely scratches the surface regarding the 'Ōlelo Hawai'i — the official term for the indigenous Hawaiian language. 'Ōlelo Hawai'i is recognized as the official language of the islands (along with English) and is an important part of connecting the present with Hawaii's Polynesian roots.

Hawaiians have consistently fought to preserve their ancient language, as the United States banned speaking it in 1896. It would be nearly a century before the native Hawaiian language would be reintroduced into the education system and recognized as an official language. Since then, native Hawaiians have been playing catch up — teaching 'Ōlelo Hawai'i in public schools and launching programs to preserve and protect the indigenous language for future generations.

Tourists traveling to the islands should be aware that respecting the "'Āina" (the Hawaiian word for "land") means opening one's mind, body, and soul to the culture and tradition permeating throughout the Hawaiian Islands. Knowing some important words and phrases in the 'Ōlelo Hawai'i language shows respect for Hawaiians and their land, which is considered sacred. That might sound daunting, but fear not — we're breaking down a guide to some everyday slang and frequent phrases tourists should know before heading to paradise.

