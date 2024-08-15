This Charming, History-Rich City In Italy Is Considered The Friendliest In All Of Europe

When you return from a vacation, you're probably asked about things like what you saw, how the food was, and if you'd return. You may also be asked how friendly the locals were, especially to tourists. We know that some cities have a reputation for not being as welcoming; however, there is a gorgeous and historic city in Italy that has been voted the most friendly in Europe by readers of CN Traveller. Welcome to Siena in Tuscany, a perfect Italian destination for wine lovers, history buffs, and those who love to interact with locals.

Full of medieval buildings, one of the prettiest piazzas in the area, a stunning cathedral, and the home of the famous bareback horse race, the Palio, Siena is a wonderful spot for a vacation. As we recently noted during a trip to Siena, many locals will be happy to tell you about the "contrade" or district they live in (there are 17 and each one has a distinct feel), and their excitement about the race. Several came up to see if we were enjoying our day while sitting in the piazza as well. Even the 12th-century walls surrounding Siena tell you what this city is like, with the phrase "Cor magis tibi Sena pandit" — approximately translating to, "Siena opens her heart to you which is bigger than this gate" — carved above one entrance.

