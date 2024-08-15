This Charming, History-Rich City In Italy Is Considered The Friendliest In All Of Europe
When you return from a vacation, you're probably asked about things like what you saw, how the food was, and if you'd return. You may also be asked how friendly the locals were, especially to tourists. We know that some cities have a reputation for not being as welcoming; however, there is a gorgeous and historic city in Italy that has been voted the most friendly in Europe by readers of CN Traveller. Welcome to Siena in Tuscany, a perfect Italian destination for wine lovers, history buffs, and those who love to interact with locals.
Full of medieval buildings, one of the prettiest piazzas in the area, a stunning cathedral, and the home of the famous bareback horse race, the Palio, Siena is a wonderful spot for a vacation. As we recently noted during a trip to Siena, many locals will be happy to tell you about the "contrade" or district they live in (there are 17 and each one has a distinct feel), and their excitement about the race. Several came up to see if we were enjoying our day while sitting in the piazza as well. Even the 12th-century walls surrounding Siena tell you what this city is like, with the phrase "Cor magis tibi Sena pandit" — approximately translating to, "Siena opens her heart to you which is bigger than this gate" — carved above one entrance.
Siena and the Piazza del Campo
The 13th-century Piazza del Campo is the round-ish, sloping main area. It's a wide open space that usually has vendors with carts and people sitting on the ground or at its cafes. (One vendor even gave us some wonderful advice on things to do.) You can spend time enjoying the ambiance and chatting with kind locals, or snacking on gelato as you walk around the piazza's shops. Visit the Pubblico Palace, aka the town hall, with a civic museum inside full of incredible art. Then climb the 400 steps of the Torre del Mangia that sits next door. You'll find the Fonte Gaia, the first public fountain in Siena right there (you can get a map of Siena's famous fountains and springs from the tourist office) as well. Be sure to bring your refillable bottle and save money on bottled water.
It's lovely to vacation in Italy during the shoulder seasons in spring and fall, but in the summer in Siena, you get the Palio. The famous race takes place on July 2 and August 16, and if you visit around, then you'll see stands and gates as the piazza sets up. Many of the contrade have a rider in this bareback horse race, and you'll often see the flags of each contrade with their corresponding symbols all over the city. This race has history that is said to go back to the 6th century and it's a sight to behold.
Other things to see and do in Siena
As you leave the Piazza del Campo, keep an eye out for plaques on the buildings that feature quotes from Dante's "Divine Comedy." Nearby you'll find the Piazza del Duomo (above) with its Italian Romanesque-Gothic cathedral. It's like looking at a fancy wedding cake from the outside, but the breathtaking and elaborate ceiling and floor inside will stop you in your tracks. The cathedral has works by legendary artists Bernini, Michelangelo, and Donatello to explore, and tickets are approximately $10 at the time of this writing. You'll also find the Piccolomini Library there, full of incredible frescoes.
Another spot to check out is the stunning Gothic palace, the Palazzo Salimbeni, which features the Monte dei Paschi di Siena and is the oldest bank in the world from the 15th century. It's a great spot (and pretty romantic, considering it's a bank) to walk by at night when it's all lit up. Siena is famously a great city to walk around, so make sure you pack comfortable shoes that work on uneven pavement or cobblestones. If you stay until dusk (which you should, even if you're taking a day trip), especially on Sundays, head over to the main piazza for what is known as the passeggiata, which is when the citizens walk around to see and be seen, and chat about the day's events.