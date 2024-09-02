Float Down A River In Texas Hill Country At This State Park That Bursts With Fall Colors
Fall colors, summer-worthy temperatures, and a canoe built for two floating down a lazy river with crystalline waters as blue as Matthew McConaughey's sparkling eyes? It must be autumn in Texas Hill Country, where the cypress trees that line the Frio River as it passes through Garner State Park make you feel like you're inside a kaleidoscope of gold, russet, red, and orange.
Did we mention that this is the very river where Hill Country native McConaughey learned to swim? An afternoon spent on this idyllic waterway and you'll totally get why it's still one of the Oscar winner's favorite places to spend an autumn afternoon, swinging from a rope to splash into the frigid water he learned to love as a boy. There's a reason Hollywood stars have flocked to Austin, and he and so many other stars have chosen to live in the region, from Willy Nelson to Sandra Bullock.
After Labor Day, the hordes of summer tubers are gone from the river, with nothing but the sounds of rustling leaves and water rippling under your paddle to disturb the silence as you glide along in the slanting autumn sunlight. The region's notorious summer humidity has eased along with the crowds, and it'll stay a perfect 80-90 degrees from September through November, getting just cold enough in the evening for you to cuddle up in your sleeping bag at the campground with a belly full of s'mores.
A perfect float day on the Frio River
The good news? The crowds of revelers that make Garner State Park the most visited in Texas magically disappear come fall. The bad news? After Labor Day, the park's boat house only rents kayaks on Saturdays. Fortunately, private operators are there to take up the slack. Several rent kayaks and canoes, and some of these even provide shuttles you can use to paddle the river one way, whether you use their gear or bring your own. With multiple private launch and take-out options, you can easily make a whole or half-day trip, with plenty of time for a hike to a viewpoint after.
With its varied river bottom, the spring-fed, limestone-carved river is a patchwork of emerald, jade, and turquoise pools, with beginner-friendly rapids here and there. A 3-mile section is contained within the park, where you can drag your watercraft onto a pebble beach to have a picnic. Or, tie up in the shade of cinnamon-colored cypress trees with their distinctive wide trunks and "knees," or roots, growing right out into the water.
More to do in and around Garner State Park
A short, steep hike up Garner State Park's Mount Ol' Baldy will yield stupendous views of the valley below, the glowing cypress trees framing the ribbon of blue river like a necklace made of gold and semi-precious stones. The hike to Crystal Cave lets you take in Garner's other top attraction, a 30-foot deep cavern winking with sequin-like crystals. For a less sparkly and more spooky cave experience, you can book a Frio Cave bat tour, and bear witness as 10 million bats start their evening commute in search of food, emerging from the cavern's maw in one giant, flapping whoosh!
Campsites here have screen rooms so you can set up bug and bat free, but if you're more of a glamper than a camper, the park has rustic but well-appointed cabins with fireplaces. And at just under 100 miles from budget-friendly San Antonio, it's doable as a day trip, too. So whatever your travel style, this autumnal paradise could earn a spot on your list of favorite "coolcation" destinations across America this fall. Looking for more activities in the area? Texas Hill Country is also an under-the-radar wine region, and if you're a film lover, nearby Austin is a great vacation spot.