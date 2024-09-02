Float Down A River In Texas Hill Country At This State Park That Bursts With Fall Colors

Fall colors, summer-worthy temperatures, and a canoe built for two floating down a lazy river with crystalline waters as blue as Matthew McConaughey's sparkling eyes? It must be autumn in Texas Hill Country, where the cypress trees that line the Frio River as it passes through Garner State Park make you feel like you're inside a kaleidoscope of gold, russet, red, and orange.

Did we mention that this is the very river where Hill Country native McConaughey learned to swim? An afternoon spent on this idyllic waterway and you'll totally get why it's still one of the Oscar winner's favorite places to spend an autumn afternoon, swinging from a rope to splash into the frigid water he learned to love as a boy. There's a reason Hollywood stars have flocked to Austin, and he and so many other stars have chosen to live in the region, from Willy Nelson to Sandra Bullock.

After Labor Day, the hordes of summer tubers are gone from the river, with nothing but the sounds of rustling leaves and water rippling under your paddle to disturb the silence as you glide along in the slanting autumn sunlight. The region's notorious summer humidity has eased along with the crowds, and it'll stay a perfect 80-90 degrees from September through November, getting just cold enough in the evening for you to cuddle up in your sleeping bag at the campground with a belly full of s'mores.

