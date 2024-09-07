Explore The End Of The Earth At This Magical-Feeling, Laid-Back Portuguese Beach Village

Portugal is full of underrated, coastal destinations and Sagres is no exception to the rule. Situated on the very western tip of the Algarve region in southern Portugal, this tiny coastal enclave is known for surfing, beaches, and dramatic scenery. While you won't find the college-town vibes and epic architecture of Coimbra or the steep hills and charming trams of Lisbon, there's something magical about this far-flung village.

Dubbed Promontorium Sacrum by the Romans, which literally translates to the "end of the world," Sagres has an undeniably isolated feel. Situated on a rugged peninsula that juts straight into the Atlantic Ocean, this little gem truly does seem like the last place on Earth. Whether you're a sunworshipper, history buff, or an avid outdoors lover, there's seemingly something for everyone in Sagres.

A visit here means you'll spend your days trying out surfing, hiking along hair-raising cliffsides, discovering traditional dishes, and exploring historic forts. Simply rent a car in Lisbon and make the three hour drive south, or grab the four hour express bus which leaves twice daily. If you're on the hunt for corners of Europe that feel untouched, look no further than the coastal, Portuguese hamlet of Sagres!

