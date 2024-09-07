Explore The End Of The Earth At This Magical-Feeling, Laid-Back Portuguese Beach Village
Portugal is full of underrated, coastal destinations and Sagres is no exception to the rule. Situated on the very western tip of the Algarve region in southern Portugal, this tiny coastal enclave is known for surfing, beaches, and dramatic scenery. While you won't find the college-town vibes and epic architecture of Coimbra or the steep hills and charming trams of Lisbon, there's something magical about this far-flung village.
Dubbed Promontorium Sacrum by the Romans, which literally translates to the "end of the world," Sagres has an undeniably isolated feel. Situated on a rugged peninsula that juts straight into the Atlantic Ocean, this little gem truly does seem like the last place on Earth. Whether you're a sunworshipper, history buff, or an avid outdoors lover, there's seemingly something for everyone in Sagres.
A visit here means you'll spend your days trying out surfing, hiking along hair-raising cliffsides, discovering traditional dishes, and exploring historic forts. Simply rent a car in Lisbon and make the three hour drive south, or grab the four hour express bus which leaves twice daily. If you're on the hunt for corners of Europe that feel untouched, look no further than the coastal, Portuguese hamlet of Sagres!
What to do in Sagres, Portugal
Sagres is situated in a remote part of Portugal, far from the foodie destination of Lisbon and the azulejos of Porto, but there's a shocking amount to do at the end of the world. Start off by uncovering the city's history (it dates back to the Romans) at the Fortaleza de Sagres. Many sailors and navigators used this precipice to plan their voyages, including Henry the Navigator. Step inside to see the giant sundial, also known as the mariner's compass, which was thought to have been used as a navigational tool from the 16th-century on. Perched nearby is also Europe's southwesternmost lighthouse, the Cabo de São Vicente Lighthouse, overlooking the sea.
There's also an endless amount of outdoor activities to do in Sagres from hiking to swimming, biking, and surfing. Signing up for a surf camp is an excellent way to try your hand at this notoriously difficult sport while staying safe with expert instructors. Similarly, windsurfing is another popular sport to try out along the Portuguese coast.
Portugal is known for its seafood, and it doesn't get any more fresh than in Sagres. "Conquilhas," or clams, are a staple in the Algarve region. "Cataplana de marisco" is another popular amalgamation of sea creatures, tossed in a pot and mixed with herbs, white wine, and tomatoes. If you tire of fish and crustaceans, you can always order "feijoada," a traditional bean stew and perfectly warming after a day of swimming in the sea.
Best beaches in Sagres, Portugal
Despite being seemingly situated at the edge of the Earth, Sagres doesn't see the record-breaking waves you'll find on the dangerous beach of Nazare, Portugal. Instead, you'll find golden beaches and a mixture of serene bays and surfable coves. The two largest stretches of sand in Sagres are Praia do Martinhal and Praia da Mareta. Praia do Martinhal is located on the eastern edge of town and known for its calm water and palapas to find some shade, while Praia da Mareta is almost identical in what it offers.
Praia da Baleeira is another small beach and the closest to the center of Sagres. Because this beach is located right next to the harbor and fishing pier, the water isn't as clear as others. Surfers will want to head straight for Praia do Tonel, located on the western side of the peninsula. The beach here is striking with rust-colored sand, sheer cliffs, and rough surf. While this is a surfers paradise, swimming here can be extremely dangerous due to strong currents meaning this beach is best experienced from the sand. Beach-goers that don't mind a little drive will be rewarded with total seclusion.
Praia do Barranco, just east of Sagres, is another long stretch of golden sand. To the west of town, Praia do Beliche is a surfer hotspot surrounded by impressive cliffs and rock formations. For another off-the-beaten-track experience in Portugal, visit this untouristed town recommended by Rick Steves.