This Wildly Underrated Utah Hike Rivals Angels Landing's Breathtaking Views

Just when you think you're going nowhere fast up a dead end, you round a bend and an undulating, elliptical tunnel opens up before you, the slanting light playing shadows across striped pink and ochre walls. Suddenly, you're in a magical realm that seems not of this world. Are you the first tourist to take a hike on Mars or Venus? Nope — you've just stepped into Zebra Canyon, a hidden gem hike in Utah's Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument that rivals Zion's famously scenic yet crowded Angels Landing for utterly unique scenery that will make you gasp in wonder.

In the Southwest's canyon country, not all of the vistas are grand and sweeping. Sometimes a walk through an intimate slot canyon can be just as awe-inspiring as the view from atop a high desert mesa. That's definitely the case when it comes to Zebra Canyon and Tunnel Slot. This hike can be done as a 6.6-mile lollipop loop by hiking all the way through Zebra Canyon and back down Tunnel Slot. But some hikers find they would rather hike it as a "Y"-shaped trail, hiking a shorter way up each canyon and then backtracking for a less arduous sampling of the scenery.

You may not enjoy the 8-mile drive to the trailhead over Hole-in-the-Rock Road as you're bumping along, waving away the dust (passenger cars can make the trip just fine in dry weather), but you'll appreciate the remoteness once you get here, as the unpaved access is one reason this hike remains relatively undiscovered. Grand Staircase-Escalante's 1.87 million acres are less developed than Utah's Mighty 5 National Parks, but the beneficial trade-off is more solitude for adventurous souls.

