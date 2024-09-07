Here's What It Means When Tourists See 'Natural Wine' On A Menu In France

Natural wine started to rise in popularity in the 1990s in Paris, and even celebrities like Dua Lipa and Action Bronson have posted about it on their platforms. What's funny about it is that this was really the way wine was made before it was mass produced. Many usual wines have additives, like things to clarify the liquid, including egg whites and dried fish bladders, or a food dye called Mega Purple that darkens red wines. Natural wines don't have any additives.

Another difference you may notice as you drink it (which may have something to do with the belief that it doesn't cause hangovers — again, we don't recommend drinking enough to give yourself one, even with these), is that it has a lower alcohol content than most wines. Generally natural wines have between a 10 and 12% ABV or alcohol by volume. The average ABV for regular wine is between 15.5 and 25%. If you're trying several wines from the menu in France because you want to get a wide sampling, that's at least a bit less alcohol. You want to remember what you drank, after all.

Natural wines aren't filtered, as we mentioned. That gives them a sort of cloudy appearance. You may find sediment in the bottle, which is fine to drink if you don't mind it. If you're not heading to Europe any time soon and you want to try some natural wine, you may very well find some bottles near you, and not just ones from France. Italy, Spain, and Australia are also home to several vineyards that use this method.

