The Internet Says These Are The 5 Best Airports For Public Art

Terms like "bank art" and "hotel art" evoke the kind of bland, institutional imagery used to decorate our public spaces in the most inoffensive and boring way possible. But airport art? That term has come to mean something entirely different. Today, airports are serving as serious venues for both permanent installations and rotating exhibition spaces. Airport technology continues to evolve in new and exciting ways, and, happily, so do the aesthetics, as more and more airports are hiring curators, commissioning work by major artists, and winning awards in the process.

Advertisement

We scoured newspapers, art journals, blogs, and forums to surface and identify not just the airports with the most art, or even the best art, but the ones that have gotten people talking by creating a palpable sense of place. Below are our picks for the five most inspiring and delightful places to discover art that also happen to be airports. It was hard to choose, and we left off many standouts in order to highlight edginess, novelty, and sense of place over establishment cred — hence no San Francisco International, the only airport that's also an accredited museum. It's a crowded field, as more and more aviation institutions get wise to the fact that their captive audiences find art to be as elevating as any silver bird could ever be.

Advertisement