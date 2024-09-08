Washington's Most Walkable Town Is A Beach Beauty Created To Be A Family-Friendly Paradise

Driving up to your weekend rental in Seabrook, Washington, you might think you've arrived on the set of an old-timey TV show like "Mayberry, RFD." That's because this coastal town of 500 homes was designed to emulate those sentimental, small town tropes, from the beach-view layout of the streets right on down to the style of the doghouses and dormer windows. Except that Mayberry didn't have a spa or concierge service. Seabrook does.

This vacation destination on the Pacific Coast, located 2.5 hours from Seattle, sprang up seemingly overnight in 2004. It was conceived of and designed so that family-oriented Washingtonians might recreate their own beachy childhood idylls in a place so picture-perfect it could be a movie set. There's a bookstore, toy store, wine bar, and gift shop in a cute downtown — and no matter where you stay, it can all be reached in minutes, on foot. The individual homes are imbued with quirky character and given whimsical names: You can rent The Ritz Coralton, a gracious two-story family home clad in seafoam clapboard, or A Stone's Throw, a cedar-shingled cottage located "downtown" around the corner from Growler's Alley, the local beer garden.

All this small-town charm comes with a luxury price tag, of course. There are plenty of affordable beach towns on the West Coast, but Seabrook isn't one of them. A three-bedroom weekly rental here costs about as much as a similarly sized villa in the Caribbean. But Seabrook takes everything you love about small town America and turns the dial up to eleven.