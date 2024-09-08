Find True Bliss At This Uncrowded Philippine Beach Ranked Among The World's Best
The results for the 2024 best beaches in the world are in, as voted by thousands of travel experts for The World's 50 Best Beaches, the ultimate guide for beach lovers. Ranked among some of the very best is the Philippines' Entalula Beach in Palawan. It joins the likes of Trunk Bay (U.S. Virgin Islands), Cala Mariolu (Italy), Meads Bay (Anguilla), and Voutoumi Beach (Greece). Not only is this remote corner of the world famous for its wildlife and natural wonders, but it has also been recognized as a top beach vacation destination.
Made up of over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is full of hidden gems to uncover. Getting around the country can be challenging, with transportation options being unreliable at times, making some of the more remote islands and beaches harder to access and, perhaps, less crowded than other Southeast Asian destinations. The dreamy, postcard-perfect Entalula Beach is located on a remote, mostly private island that shares its namesake and is one of the 45 islands that make up the Bacuit archipelago in El Nido. This region is considered a paradise on earth with pristine powder-sand beaches, colorful coral reefs, and lush jungle foliage waiting to be explored. Its striking karst geological rock formations — similar to those found in Thailand and Vietnam — jut from the skyline and are not only impressive visually but also pivotal to the ecology of the area, serving as a vital habitat to flora and fauna, said to date back tens of millions of years.
How to visit Entalula Beach and explore other neighboring beaches
If you're in need of a quiet getaway, this tropical paradise beach may be just what you're looking for. Entalula Island is mostly privately owned and thus only available for day visits. Open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., it's completely free to explore and located an hour away by boat from El Nido town. Therefore, the easiest and most cost-effective way to visit Entalula Beach is via an island-hopping tour.
Island-hopping tours in this area are conveniently split into four categories — A, B, C, and D — and Entalula is covered in Tour B alongside Pinagbuyutan Island, Snake Island, and Cudugnon Cave. Tour B, with the highly rated tour operator El Nido Paradise, departs from its office headquarters along El Nido Beach and costs 1,300 Philippine pesos (around $23). It includes lunch, water, and a snorkel mask, allowing additional time at the end of the tour to explore underwater — just remember to never touch anything when snorkeling.
If you're interested in seeing more of the surrounding area, El Nido Paradise also organizes trips to neighboring lagoons and beaches. Tour A covers areas like Big Lagoon, Secret Lagoon, Shimizu Island, and 7 Commando Beach for 1,200 pesos (around $21). Those wanting to visit Helicopter Island, Talisay Beach, Matinloc Shrine, Secret Beach, and Hidden Beach can book Tour C for 1,400 pesos (around $25). Tour D includes visits to Cadlao Lagoon, Bukal Beach, Natnat Beach, Paradise Beach, Pasandigan Beach, and Ipil Beach for just 1,200 pesos. Each tour allows plenty of time to snorkel and explore.
Make the most of Entalula's world-class snorkeling and diving scene
Entalula Island and the rest of El Nido began receiving visitors in the 1980s, and early on, the local community worked diligently to protect its islands and underwater world from the effects of over-tourism, with conservation being a primary focus. The El Nido Marine Reserve, recognized as a UNESCO-protected area, works with the support of local businesses to maintain its ecological diversity.
El Nido's coral reefs are considered some of the best, offering scuba divers and snorkelers the chance to spot some amazing underwater mammals, fish, and reef formations, some of which are endemic to the area. Local tour guide Alex, who works for the Forever Vacation tour operator organizing island hopping tours in El Nido, shares, "Make sure to pack your snorkeling gear or rent some before arriving at Entalula Island in Palawan; the waters around the island are crystal clear and perfect for spotting vibrant marine life. For the best experience, go early in the morning to avoid the crowds and witness the serene beauty of the island in solitude." It is advised that the best months for visibility for scuba diving in general in El Nido are April and May.
Some of the creatures you may encounter while scouring the seabed include numerous species of dolphins, turtles, and the majestic dugong. Some of the fish that can be found in these waters include rabbitfish, butterflyfish, seahorses, and wrasses. One of the most unique experiences in the area is taking a night scuba dive with Palawan Divers, a dive center in El Nido, which takes four hours, costs 3,000 Philippine pesos, and runs between May and November.