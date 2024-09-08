Find True Bliss At This Uncrowded Philippine Beach Ranked Among The World's Best

The results for the 2024 best beaches in the world are in, as voted by thousands of travel experts for The World's 50 Best Beaches, the ultimate guide for beach lovers. Ranked among some of the very best is the Philippines' Entalula Beach in Palawan. It joins the likes of Trunk Bay (U.S. Virgin Islands), Cala Mariolu (Italy), Meads Bay (Anguilla), and Voutoumi Beach (Greece). Not only is this remote corner of the world famous for its wildlife and natural wonders, but it has also been recognized as a top beach vacation destination.

Made up of over 7,000 islands, the Philippines is full of hidden gems to uncover. Getting around the country can be challenging, with transportation options being unreliable at times, making some of the more remote islands and beaches harder to access and, perhaps, less crowded than other Southeast Asian destinations. The dreamy, postcard-perfect Entalula Beach is located on a remote, mostly private island that shares its namesake and is one of the 45 islands that make up the Bacuit archipelago in El Nido. This region is considered a paradise on earth with pristine powder-sand beaches, colorful coral reefs, and lush jungle foliage waiting to be explored. Its striking karst geological rock formations — similar to those found in Thailand and Vietnam — jut from the skyline and are not only impressive visually but also pivotal to the ecology of the area, serving as a vital habitat to flora and fauna, said to date back tens of millions of years.

