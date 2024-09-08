Avoid This European Airport Often Called The World's Worst

StressFreeCarRental.com did a survey about the most stressful airports in Europe for 2024, and Charles de Gaulle ranked as number one. They rated the airports on passenger numbers, distance from the main city, number of destinations you can fly to from there, how much it costs to park, and delays. CDG had high scores in delays and passenger numbers and people weren't fans of the $110 per week parking fee. While that last one won't matter if you're simply passing through, it's certainly a factor in this airport's unpopularity.

Lines are another big issue at Charles de Gaulle airport according to some travelers. While that's not unique to CDG, even their own website mentions the long lines. One Reddit user was fed up with all the waiting, saying: "It can take 2 hours to get to the terminal, clear customs and get to your next gate. Park away from the terminal, deplane, ride a bus to the terminal, wait in customs line, meander through a very large terminal, go to a gate, then ride another bus to a remote gate. It's not always like this, but it can be."

Another says even their travel agent expressed concerns. They explain that they once had a four hour layover at CDG during a trip. "I asked my travel agent if that was enough time to do anything interesting and she said 'you'll be lucky to make your connection.' She wasn't wrong." The airport itself covers almost 12.5 square miles, so trying to get around can be exhausting (bring comfortable shoes for all the walking). You can try to get there really early if you're leaving from CDG, but if you have a transfer, it can be frustrating.

