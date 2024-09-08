Avoid This European Airport Often Called The World's Worst
We've all got complaints about airports. They may be so overwhelmed with construction that it can take forever to get to your drop off point. Terminals may be so packed that there's no room to sit or charge your phone as you wait for your plane. Getting through security is another hassle that can eat up a lot of precious time. The list is endless and very frustrating. While airport stressors aren't exactly uncommon, there is one airport in Europe that is often referred to as the world's worst one. That stressful airport is Charles de Gaulle in Paris, France.
CDG, as it's known (though it's also called Roissy Airport for the town it's actually in), is one of Europe's busiest — in 2023, it hosted approximately 67 million travelers. Given its location on the western end of Europe and its size (it's the largest airport in France) it's very possible that you'll have to at least transfer there if you're jet setting through Europe. Though CDG is relatively close (approximately 22 miles) to Paris sights like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum, travelers report having all sorts of issues, from slow buses that take you between the three terminals, to bad signage, to difficult staff. You may want to consider a different airport, or taking a train through France if you land in another city.
The issues with Charles de Gaulle airport
StressFreeCarRental.com did a survey about the most stressful airports in Europe for 2024, and Charles de Gaulle ranked as number one. They rated the airports on passenger numbers, distance from the main city, number of destinations you can fly to from there, how much it costs to park, and delays. CDG had high scores in delays and passenger numbers and people weren't fans of the $110 per week parking fee. While that last one won't matter if you're simply passing through, it's certainly a factor in this airport's unpopularity.
Lines are another big issue at Charles de Gaulle airport according to some travelers. While that's not unique to CDG, even their own website mentions the long lines. One Reddit user was fed up with all the waiting, saying: "It can take 2 hours to get to the terminal, clear customs and get to your next gate. Park away from the terminal, deplane, ride a bus to the terminal, wait in customs line, meander through a very large terminal, go to a gate, then ride another bus to a remote gate. It's not always like this, but it can be."
Another says even their travel agent expressed concerns. They explain that they once had a four hour layover at CDG during a trip. "I asked my travel agent if that was enough time to do anything interesting and she said 'you'll be lucky to make your connection.' She wasn't wrong." The airport itself covers almost 12.5 square miles, so trying to get around can be exhausting (bring comfortable shoes for all the walking). You can try to get there really early if you're leaving from CDG, but if you have a transfer, it can be frustrating.
Rude staff at CDG and another option
Even travelers who like to fly complain about CDG. One Reddit user says: "I'm one of those people who actually likes airports and flying, but I loathe CDG with a burning passion. Confusing layout, badly organised, poor signage, rude and unhelpful staff. I speak French, and I still can't navigate the place. I'd rather fly into Heathrow and catch the Eurostar to Paris. Or even swim across the Channel."
We have sympathy for anyone working with the public, but another issue that is often reported is the rudeness of CDG's staff. One user on TripAdvisor reports, "CDG staff are merely trying to make you visit as unpleasant as possible," and another complains": "Travelled the world and have never known such disgusting rude staff. Screaming in people's faces, treating everyone like scum! Food was awful. Absolute harrowing experience which has put me off ever visiting France again. Shocking display of ignorance and unprofessionalism at every level. Customer service is non existent! Not even basic decency is apparent. Will NEVER return." Oof.
One option to get around the host of problems at Charles de Gaulle is to route your flight so that you don't have to transfer in Paris. However, if your vacation involves doing some shopping on the Champs Élysées, or visiting the Arc de Triomphe, you have another option. You can fly into Paris-Orly, which is only around 14 miles from the city center. It can be easier to navigate than the confusing CDG, it costs less in a taxi to get to Paris, and you can take the train to the métro or the Orlybus, which takes 30 minutes.