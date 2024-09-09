A Free Airbnb 'Hack' Is Circulating On TikTok. Here's Why You Shouldn't Try It Yourself

As frequent travelers may already know, there are potential Airbnb guests who have to deal with all kinds of frustrating scams from unscrupulous hosts, like the common Airbnb bait-and-switch scam. To deal with this issue, the company often offers refunds for unsatisfactory stays. However, some guests, possibly inspired by TikTok videos promoting it as a good strategy, have started using this feature as a way to try to get out of paying by making false claims about the house they're renting. Airbnb hosts are aware of this issue, however, and are becoming more vigilant about asking for proof and making sure unsatisfied guests actually leave the property before issuing refunds and comping nights at their Airbnbs.

Sometimes, an Airbnb can be the perfect fit for your stay. Maybe you're having a family reunion and need the space, or there aren't any hotels conveniently located near the hiking trails you're hoping to explore, or perhaps you just really want to use the hot tub you spotted in the listing. Between the base fee and any additional hidden fees that hosts may tack on at the end, the price of your stay might end up climbing out of your price range — but that doesn't mean you should lie about seeing roaches in the kitchen or pretend the sink is broken. No matter what your thoughts are on the ethics of trying to get out of paying, in many cases, it won't work.