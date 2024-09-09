Should You Stay At An Airbnb In Japan? Here Are Crucial Considerations You May Not Realize

Since Airbnb's inception in 2007, short-term apartment rentals have radically transformed travel. Locals heralded the company as an innovative way to meet tourists while using their apartments to earn extra cash. Tourists loved it for providing authentic and affordable experiences in major cities around the world. But the landscape has changed dramatically. Even trusted travel expert Rick Steves says you should rethink booking an Airbnb.

In Japan, most Airbnbs were illegal before 2018 due to a law that required anyone charging for overnight accommodation to complete a complex hotel registration. After a bevy of complaints about "tourist pollution" from residents in high-density neighborhoods, the government passed a law in 2018 that created a pathway for Japanese homestay hosts to register their accommodation as "minpaku" while allowing local governments to add their own regional restrictions. After the legislation went into effect, Airbnb deleted thousands of listings in Japan that didn't have the correct registration. Tourists were left without accommodation, hosts scrambled to meet the new standards, and the debacle cost Airbnb $10 million.

A few years on, Airbnb has recovered somewhat, and yes, all properties listed on the site are registered as official minpaku. However, some of the underlying issues prompting the regulations remain. So is a hotel or an Airbnb the better choice for your trip? Before you stay at an Airbnb in Japan, there are some things you need to know.