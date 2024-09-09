Should You Stay At An Airbnb In Japan? Here Are Crucial Considerations You May Not Realize
Since Airbnb's inception in 2007, short-term apartment rentals have radically transformed travel. Locals heralded the company as an innovative way to meet tourists while using their apartments to earn extra cash. Tourists loved it for providing authentic and affordable experiences in major cities around the world. But the landscape has changed dramatically. Even trusted travel expert Rick Steves says you should rethink booking an Airbnb.
In Japan, most Airbnbs were illegal before 2018 due to a law that required anyone charging for overnight accommodation to complete a complex hotel registration. After a bevy of complaints about "tourist pollution" from residents in high-density neighborhoods, the government passed a law in 2018 that created a pathway for Japanese homestay hosts to register their accommodation as "minpaku" while allowing local governments to add their own regional restrictions. After the legislation went into effect, Airbnb deleted thousands of listings in Japan that didn't have the correct registration. Tourists were left without accommodation, hosts scrambled to meet the new standards, and the debacle cost Airbnb $10 million.
A few years on, Airbnb has recovered somewhat, and yes, all properties listed on the site are registered as official minpaku. However, some of the underlying issues prompting the regulations remain. So is a hotel or an Airbnb the better choice for your trip? Before you stay at an Airbnb in Japan, there are some things you need to know.
Protecting yourself from unscrupulous hosts is essential
While there are many sneaky details you should check before renting an Airbnb, one of the most basic in Japan is size. Mega-cities like Tokyo often offer studio apartments that claim to be suitable for several guests but are actually bunk bed-style dormitory housing. Check the square footage, or ask the host if it's not mentioned in the listing. A further note on size: Many Japanese apartments have an airplane-style bathroom, which gives you an immediate visual for the cramped quarters in which you and your travel buddies may be using to shower and stay clean. Look for more options and space by visiting one of Japan's smaller but no less gorgeous cities, which are often overlooked by tourists.
Of course, a major critique of Airbnb worldwide is that it takes housing stock away from locals. While the minpaku law seeks to address this by limiting hosts from renting property for more than 180 days per year, this can also be a problem for guests. Some real estate is in an inconvenient location, far from transport, tourist attractions, and the city center. Be sure to check out the location on Google Maps before booking the property to see what's nearby and how safe the neighborhood looks.
A final thing to watch out for is pocket Wi-Fi. This common portable device works like mobile data and is sometimes offered on Airbnb listings. While it's good for staying connected in a pinch, it can be problematic and unreliable if you're trying to work from the rental home.
Minpaku regulations offer protection for visiting tourists and Japanese neighborhoods
These days, there are less Japanese Airbnb listings because to comply with the law, hosts must list their official license number on the site — be sure to check for that before booking. The regulations also require that you, the guest, present a copy of your passport to the host upon arrival. And in some jurisdictions, the local government has enacted additional rules, like noise restrictions as well as recycling and waste disposal guidelines. Check with your host about these requirements before booking your stay.
On the plus side, the minpaku regulations require hosts to meet health and safety regulations — like having on-site fire extinguishers — and live within a certain radius of the rental location so that they can be helpful in emergencies. These regulations can help ensure guests have a safe, well-regulated experience in their homestay.
Still not sure whether an Airbnb in Japan is right for you? Many travelers prefer other vacation rental platforms. Check out these options along with some hotels while you decide the most ethical and affordable option for your trip.