California's Largest State Park Is Known As The Best Stargazing Destination In America

Recently identified as one of the best stargazing destinations in America by HomeToGo's 2024 Stargazing Index, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is an unparalleled hot spot for astrotourism. What makes this park such a gem for stargazers? One key factor is low levels of light pollution. Light pollution is so important for stargazing that there's a scale to measure it. The Bortle Scale, presented by amateur astronomer John E. Bortle in 2001, measures night skies on a scale from the darkest to the most light-polluted. As this light pollution map shows, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park rests in an area on the darker side of the Bortle Scale.

Advertisement

The park is internationally recognized for its excellent stargazing. In 2009, the International Dark-Sky Association designated Borrego Springs, California, located entirely within the park, as an International Dark Sky Community. In 2018, the park earned the title of International Dark Sky Park for its efforts in reducing light pollution. HomeToGo's 2024 Stargazing Index also gave the park high scores for affordability, solitude, and availability. These considerations mean that Anza-Borrego Desert State Park not only offers dark skies and bright stars but also fewer crowds and more lodging options. Ready to branch out from stargazing at national parks? Here's your guide to starry skies at California's largest state park, Anza-Borrego.

Advertisement