California's Largest State Park Is Known As The Best Stargazing Destination In America
Recently identified as one of the best stargazing destinations in America by HomeToGo's 2024 Stargazing Index, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park is an unparalleled hot spot for astrotourism. What makes this park such a gem for stargazers? One key factor is low levels of light pollution. Light pollution is so important for stargazing that there's a scale to measure it. The Bortle Scale, presented by amateur astronomer John E. Bortle in 2001, measures night skies on a scale from the darkest to the most light-polluted. As this light pollution map shows, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park rests in an area on the darker side of the Bortle Scale.
The park is internationally recognized for its excellent stargazing. In 2009, the International Dark-Sky Association designated Borrego Springs, California, located entirely within the park, as an International Dark Sky Community. In 2018, the park earned the title of International Dark Sky Park for its efforts in reducing light pollution. HomeToGo's 2024 Stargazing Index also gave the park high scores for affordability, solitude, and availability. These considerations mean that Anza-Borrego Desert State Park not only offers dark skies and bright stars but also fewer crowds and more lodging options. Ready to branch out from stargazing at national parks? Here's your guide to starry skies at California's largest state park, Anza-Borrego.
Stargazing opportunities at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park
Ready to plan your Anza-Borrego Desert State Park stargazing trip? For an extra special experience, visit during the annual Borrego Springs Nightfall Star Party in the autumn. The event prides itself on creating a "dark, red-light-only environment" for three days, so visitors can marvel at a night sky full of clear, brilliant constellations. There is no admission fee for the Star Party, but visitors planning to stay for all three days must make hotel room or RV camping reservations with Highway West Vacations. The Star Party offers plenty of free workshops and presentations as well as ice cream socials and equipment swaps. There's also one premium astronomy workshop, accessible for a fee of $80, where guests can attend a special presentation from a keynote presenter.
If you can't make the Star Party, look out for other star-centric events in and around Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. This region is always celebrating its skies with fun experiences like free Full Moon Desert Night hikes and night sky tours (priced at $69 for adults and $49 for kids ages 9-12). Looking for other nighttime activities to do on vacation? Stay up-to-date with park happenings by checking out the Anza-Borrego Foundation events calendar.
Anza-Borrego Desert State Park visitor tips
For a day-use fee of $10 per vehicle, you can go on your own journey through Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. While the park's visitor center hours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this stargazing destination still welcomes visitors after dark. Just make sure to respect quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Astronomy enthusiasts will want to pack their portable travel telescope and head to a few key overlooks for the best stargazing at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Find them all with the Anza-Borrego Desert Natural History Association stargazing map. Don't stress if some of these spots are too packed when you visit, though. As California's largest state park and an official International Dark Sky Park, Anza-Borrego offers miles of land for stargazers to explore.
The park also provides plenty of fun activities for visitors during daylight hours. Hikers can enjoy treks along gorgeous, easy paths like the Visitor Center Nature Trail or the popular Borrego Palm Canyon Trail. In spring, hikers and sightseers alike can enjoy wildflower season at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. There's lots to keep visitors occupied during the day before the stargazing even starts.