This Cute Lakeside City May Just Be The Best Urban Gem In All Of Switzerland, Per Rick Steves
When travel expert Rick Steves gives out trip-planning advice, you know it's time to take notes. For travelers planning a Switzerland vacation, Steves recommends skipping the overrated city of Geneva and instead visiting Luzern, a city in the middle of the country.
In an article on his travel site, Rick Steves' Europe, about Luzern, Steves explains that this urban gem "offers an enticing, I-could-live-here glimpse of the appealing and uniquely Swiss urban quality of life." Luzern (also called Lucerne) showcases this appeal by giving visitors the best of both worlds with stunning lakeside scenery surrounding a city full of charming architecture and compelling attractions. Adventurers can explore Luzern's natural beauty on a cruise across pristine Lake Lucerne, then learn about centuries of local history on a stroll across Chapel Bridge or trip to museums like Glacier Garden.
Switzerland has many hidden gems for travelers to discover, like the little-known wine region of Lavaux, and Luzern is easily a must-visit Swiss destination. Here's what prospective visitors should know about the city's local scenery, museums, and more before booking their tickets.
Discover the natural wonders of Luzern
In an article on Rick Steves' Europe, the travel expert says, "One of the best ways to experience Luzern is by boat." Discover Lake Lucerne's pristine waters and surrounding mountains during a scenic cruise with Lake Lucerne Navigation Company. Ticket prices range from around 32 Swiss francs (CHF), or about $38, for an individual ticket to 99 CHF for a family day ticket.
Active adventurers can spend extra time soaking in Luzern's mountain scenery with guided hikes on nearby Mount Pilatus or a stroll on Mount Rigi. Visit the Rigi Floral Trail for an easy 3.2-mile tour of the region's plant life. Travelers seeking a longer, more strenuous trail will appreciate the Alpnachstad-Ämsigen-Pilatus Kulm hike on Mount Pilatus. This roughly 4.6-mile hike will take you on a five-hour journey along the steepest rack railway in the world. No matter which trail you choose, you'll want to splurge on good shoes for your trip if you plan to hike.
Get the most out of these outdoor attractions by visiting in warm months. While Luzern shines year-round, Rick Steves says summer is the best time to go to Switzerland for "snow-free alpine trails, very long days (light until after 21:00), and the busiest schedule of tourist fun." Comfortable temperatures and sunny skies set the perfect scene for your adventures (unless you're planning a winter ski excursion).
The best urban attractions in Luzern
One free attraction to prioritize is Chapel Bridge. Look up as you walk across to see historic paintings from the 1600s. Look across the water and you might spot swans on the River Reuss. From Chapel Bridge, walk or use Luzern's reliable public transportation to reach your next destination. Buses run throughout the city, but visitors can also rent a bike from the Lucerne Tourist Information Centre for 15 Swiss francs a day.
Continue your Luzern journey at several fascinating museums. The Rosengart Collection Museum displays over 300 artworks by artists like Pablo Picasso and Claude Monet. Admission costs 20 CHF for adults and 10 CHF for children and students. At Glacier Garden, visitors can explore the region's geologic history, a Tripadvisor award-winning experience complete with a diorama, underground tunnel, and mirror maze. Admission costs 22 CHF for adults and 12 CHF for kids — though a Swiss Museums Pass will get you free access to both museums. Summer hours for both attractions are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. with reduced hours in the winter.
If you have extra time in Luzern, visit the Richard Wagner Museum to learn about the famous composer or catch a concert. Summer hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Tuesday to Sunday. Admission is 12 CHF for adults and 5 CHF for children ages 10-16. For an all-ages experience, explore Gameorama, the "interactive game museum." Open Wednesday through Sunday, the museum is also home to an extensive gift shop and a board game cafe that offers craft beer. Book two-hour reservations at 20 CHF for adults and 15 CHF for kids ages 6-16. Admission is also free with a Swiss Museums Pass.