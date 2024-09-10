This Cute Lakeside City May Just Be The Best Urban Gem In All Of Switzerland, Per Rick Steves

When travel expert Rick Steves gives out trip-planning advice, you know it's time to take notes. For travelers planning a Switzerland vacation, Steves recommends skipping the overrated city of Geneva and instead visiting Luzern, a city in the middle of the country.

In an article on his travel site, Rick Steves' Europe, about Luzern, Steves explains that this urban gem "offers an enticing, I-could-live-here glimpse of the appealing and uniquely Swiss urban quality of life." Luzern (also called Lucerne) showcases this appeal by giving visitors the best of both worlds with stunning lakeside scenery surrounding a city full of charming architecture and compelling attractions. Adventurers can explore Luzern's natural beauty on a cruise across pristine Lake Lucerne, then learn about centuries of local history on a stroll across Chapel Bridge or trip to museums like Glacier Garden.

Switzerland has many hidden gems for travelers to discover, like the little-known wine region of Lavaux, and Luzern is easily a must-visit Swiss destination. Here's what prospective visitors should know about the city's local scenery, museums, and more before booking their tickets.

