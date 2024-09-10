The Unsung City With Europe's Best Preserved Medieval Center Is An Affordable Dupe For Rome

Looking for a lens on medieval Europe? Sure, you could visit Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain, a Baroque landmark that dates back to 1762, or gape at the city's must-see churches for incredible architecture; whatever you do in Rome, though, you won't be able to beat the crowds or tell your friends something they don't already know. So why not scratch your itch for historic architecture and new stories in Krakow, one of Europe's more affordable and underrated gems?

The city that Rick Steves called "The Boston of Poland," Krakow, is known as Poland's cultural capital, even though the seat of government is Warsaw. The historic city center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dates back to the 13th and 14th century and includes the Royal Wawel Castle, a Gothic cathedral, ancient synagogues, and the remains of medieval walls. Remarkably, the city was spared during the carnage of the Second World War, during which 40% of Poland's cultural property was wiped out by Nazi bombing campaigns. And yet, according to prices logged by travelers on BudgetYourTrip.com, the average daily cost of visiting Krakow is only $67, as opposed to the $187 per day you'll spend visiting Rome.

