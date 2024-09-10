The Unsung City With Europe's Best Preserved Medieval Center Is An Affordable Dupe For Rome
Looking for a lens on medieval Europe? Sure, you could visit Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain, a Baroque landmark that dates back to 1762, or gape at the city's must-see churches for incredible architecture; whatever you do in Rome, though, you won't be able to beat the crowds or tell your friends something they don't already know. So why not scratch your itch for historic architecture and new stories in Krakow, one of Europe's more affordable and underrated gems?
The city that Rick Steves called "The Boston of Poland," Krakow, is known as Poland's cultural capital, even though the seat of government is Warsaw. The historic city center, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, dates back to the 13th and 14th century and includes the Royal Wawel Castle, a Gothic cathedral, ancient synagogues, and the remains of medieval walls. Remarkably, the city was spared during the carnage of the Second World War, during which 40% of Poland's cultural property was wiped out by Nazi bombing campaigns. And yet, according to prices logged by travelers on BudgetYourTrip.com, the average daily cost of visiting Krakow is only $67, as opposed to the $187 per day you'll spend visiting Rome.
Krakow's Old Town looks like an architectural relic
Much like Rome, Krakow was one of the oldest cities in its country and is a testament to medieval urban planning. The city's massive main square is rimmed on three sides by baroque building facades with pleasant cafes spilling out into the plaza. Although it's missing the grand fountains of some of Rome's main squares, you'll find its equally impressive 13th-century Town Hall Tower in the center. And lining the final side of the square is the Renaissance-style market hall which, today, houses the Sukiennice, an art museum of 19th-century Polish design, which you can visit for $9. It's open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
Most of the medieval buildings in this historic area, which include the Krzysztofory Palace, Town Hall Tower, Old Synagogue, Barbican, and several museums, are part of the Krakow Museum, which sells tickets for individual attractions for between $4.50 – $6.50 each. Alternatively, a three-day Krakow Card pass gives you access to 38 museums and historic places for $33, which allows you to explore the city at your leisure for one low price. You can collect the card any day from Infokraków points at Jana 2 or Szpitalna 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Os. Zgody 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Krakow Story at Plac Wszystkich Świętych 2 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., or at Krakville Tours at Sienna 17 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The food scene in Krakow rivals that of any European city – including Rome
If you were expecting a diet of potato and dumplings, Krakow's abundance of creative, clever, and upscale food options will delight your palate with unexpected gems. The city's chefs have their own secret ingredients with which they've transformed Polish cuisine with scene-stealing variety. According to the 2024 Michelin Guide, Krakow has 18 restaurants serving star-worthy cuisine, from Polish, French, and contemporary European dishes, to Japanese, Thai, and a "Creative" category for chefs that just don't fit the mold. Several of these options are listed as "budget," which means the main course starts at about $20. Fiorentina, a contemporary kitchen with Italian and Polish influences, received Michelin's Bib Gourmand for "excellence at a reasonable price," with their full meat tasting menu coming in at only $88. At the high end, the extravagant Polish-Nordic kitchen at Bottiglieria 1881, which has earned a two-star rating, offers a full tasting menu for nearly $200.
And, of course, there's the coffee. Unlike the speedy espresso-drinking culture of Italy, Poland's coffee culture is a little more relaxed, and expensive. It's not uncommon to pay $2 for an espresso, which is about double of what you'll pay in Italy. Other coffee drinks, like lattes and cappuccinos, could cost up to $4. But at least you'll get to sit down, relax, and spend your time people-watching in one of Europe's most beautiful, unsung gems.